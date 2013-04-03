(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based food and beverage company Fufeng Group Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook is Negative. Key Rating Drivers Stronger market position: The rating is supported by Fufeng's dominant share of the MSG market in China, which has advanced to more than 50% towards end-2012 from an estimated of 30% in 2011. Compared with its smaller peers, Fufeng's integrated manufacturing process and its economies of scale provide comparative cost advantages, particularly during periods of depressed selling prices. Aggressive pricing erodes margin: Fufeng's EBITDAR margin declined further to 10% in FY12 (FY11:13.5%) as it continued its aggressive pricing strategy to squeeze out smaller competitors. This was compounded by subdued demand for MSG, notably in H212 and by an increase in corn kernels costs. Average selling prices (ASP) for MSG deteriorated to below CNY6,500/tonne since Q412 (Q212: CNY7,206/tonne) and further to CNY6,300/tonne for the first two months of 2013. Fitch expects Fufeng's profitability to gradually recover by H213, driven by its strong pricing power and ASP bottoming out as the industry's consolidation runs its course. High leverage: Weaker profitability, coupled with higher capex of CNY1.8bn, drove Fufeng's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to above 3.72x in FY12 (FY11: 2.78x). Given on-going capex for its new Xinjiang plant, Fufeng will only generate positive free cash flow once ASP gradually recovers and new capacities start generating profits. Its proposed CNY480m rights issue (which will be subscribed by its major shareholders, with the remainder being underwritten) would help reduce leverage once completed in Q213. Liquidity to improve: Even after excluding its syndicated loan of CNY682.33m which is no longer a payable on demand, Fufeng's liquidity is still tight with short-term borrowings up at CNY1.65bn (FYE11: CNY704m), mainly to fund capex. Fitch believes Fufeng should be able to moderate liquidity pressure with unutilised credit facilities of CNY1bn at FYE12, the rights issue proceeds and its proposed RMB600m onshore medium-term notes issue for refinancing. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action include: -Inability to improve liquidity -FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis (FYE12: 3.7x) -Maintaining an aggressive pricing strategy that leads to its MSG gross profit margin remaining below 15% on a sustained basis (FY12: 11.4% ) Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: -Substantial deleveraging with FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director + 852 2263 9914 Committee Chairperson Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +822 3278 8360 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.