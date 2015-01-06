(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. It has also affirmed
the China-based
homebuilder's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'
and Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'. Fitch has also assigned the company a Long Term
Local-Currency
IDR of 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Scale: Modern Land's limited scale in terms of land
bank, contracted
sales and geographical coverage leaves the company susceptible
to greater
volatility in earnings. Modern Land's contracted sales of
CNY6.5bn for
January-November 2014 is lower than its peers' average CNY9.5bn
of contracted
sales for 2013, while its land bank of about 2.8 million sqm
(excluding presold
properties) at end-2013 is smaller than the average 10 million
sqm for its
peers. Its scale is commensurate with homebuilders rated in the
'B' category
(those rated 'B+', 'B' or 'B-'). The increase in the company's
contracted sales
from CNY2.3bn in 2011 to CNY4bn in 2013 was also driven by the
company's
low-cost housing project in Beijing, which has limited
contribution to the
group's profitability.
Leverage to Rise as Scale Increases: Modern Land's net debt at
end-1H14 was
CNY2bn higher than at end-2013, driving its leverage to 32% from
a net cash
position at end-2013. Leverage was also driven higher by
payments of CNY2.5bn in
2013 and CNY2.3bn in 1H14 for land acquisitions, and slower cash
collection
because banks took a longer time to approve home loans for its
customers.
Although Modern Land is likely to continue to expand and acquire
land, Fitch
expects its leverage to stay at around 35% in 2015. This is a
level that is
commensurate with its ratings, but it will have limited headroom
for this
metric.
Product Mix Dilutes Margin: Modern Land's EBITDA margin slid to
29% in 2013 from
39% in 2012, mainly due to increased sales in lower tier cities
and the
company's involvement in government-led special housing projects
in Beijing that
are less profitable. Fitch expects Modern Land's profitability
to further
decline to the mid-20s over the next two years as its expansion
could include a
larger proportion of sales of lower-margin products.
Sales Geographically Concentrated: Modern Land currently has 25
projects under
development in seven cities across five provinces. While the
majority of these
projects are in lower-tier cities such as Xiantao (20%) and
Changsha (31%), the
company's contracted sales for the next two years would likely
still be driven
by projects in Beijing and Taiyuan. In Fitch's view, meaningful
geographical
diversification will only occur when Modern Land's operations in
lower-tier
cities mature and it is able to sustain its profit margins over
the medium term
even with a smaller proportion of sales from Beijing and
Taiyuan.
Operations Not Impacted by Management Change: Modern Land's
strategic direction
and operations have remained intact, even though there was a
reshuffling of key
executives in August 2014. The newly appointed president and
vice president have
more than 10 years' experience each in Modern Land and they have
been actively
involved in the company's strategic and financial matters prior
to their
appointments to their current roles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months
due to Modern
Land's small operational scale. However, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- Contracted sales sustained above CNY7bn, excluding
government-led special
housing projects
- Net debt /adjusted inventory sustained below 30%
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x (2013: 1.9x)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
Contact:
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
