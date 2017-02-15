(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIF
Euromortgage's
Obligations Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) at
'AA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The affirmation follows the replacement of the entire cover pool
by a credit
advance made by CIF Euromortgage to Caisse Centrale du Credit
Immobilier de
France (3CIF), and secured by a portfolio of French residential
loans originated
by the group, as made possible by amendments to the French
covered bonds law
enacted in December 2016. The underlying loans were either
formerly securitised
through the RMBS CIF-Assets 2001-1, which has been liquidated,
or else
previously used as collateral for promissory notes held by CIF
Euromortgage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OF are rated three notches above the 'A' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) which
acts as
reference IDR for CIF Euromortgage's OF. The OF rating is based
on an unchanged
IDR uplift of one notch, a payment continuity uplift (PCU)
revised to one notch
from two notches, and an unchanged recovery uplift of two
notches. The rating
further relies on publicly committed overcollateralisation (OC)
of 17%, which is
sufficient to support a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'A+'
floor rating
for the OF. Finally, the rating is capped at the French
sovereign's IDR
(AA/Stable) due to the potential concentration of the cover pool
on a single
exposure against the French state. The Stable Outlook on the OF
reflects the
Stable Outlook on CIFD's IDR, and the French sovereign IDR.
IDR Uplift
French Societe de Credit Foncier (SCF) programmes are eligible
for an IDR uplift
given the OF's exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario,
the fact that
the resolution of CIFD, CIF Euromortgage's parent, has not
resulted in the
direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and
Fitch's assessment of
the low risk of undercollateralisation at the point of
resolution (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of
Covered Bonds -
Excel file). Fitch has assigned CIF Euromortgage's OF a
one-notch IDR uplift, as
its reference IDR is support driven with no Viability Rating.
Payment Continuity Uplift
Fitch has reduced CIF Euromortgage's PCU to one notch, based on
the liquidity
protection of two months of senior expenses, interest and
principal payments for
the hard bullet covered bonds. The liquidity protection also
includes three
months senior expenses and interest coverage for soft bullet
covered bonds, in
case any exist in the future. Previously, Fitch gave credit to
available liquid
assets in the cover pool and the ability to repo RMBS senior
notes with the
central bank to raise short-term liquidity, which was deemed
equivalent to three
months liquidity protection for interest and principal due on
the OF.
Recovery Uplift
CIF Euromortgage's OF benefit from a two-notch recovery uplift,
as the OC that
Fitch relies upon offsets credit losses modelled in a stress
scenario
corresponding to the OF rating. The 'AA' credit loss of 17.0% is
mainly due to
the significant proportion of loans (46.6%) with an original
loan-to-value
(OLTV) above 100% resulting in a portfolio with a high weighted
average OLTV
(96.0%).
Potential Exposure to French Sovereign
The cover pool can consists of residential loans or exposures to
the French
state. The secured advance can be redeemed early at any time, in
which case the
cover pool could take the form of a single exposure to the
French state. Fitch
considered this risk in its analysis and decided to cap the OF
rating at the
level of the French sovereign.
Breakeven OC for the Rating
The 'AA' breakeven OC for the OF rating has increased to 17.0%
from 5.0% due to
the different portfolio composition. The main driver of the
increase is the
replacement of the 'AAA' rated RMBS senior notes by an advance
secured by a
portfolio of residential loans, which has a higher credit loss
in the relevant
rating scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of CIF Euromortgage's Obligations Foncieres (OF)
would be
vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
Credit Immobilier
de France Developpement's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
was downgraded
by two notches to 'BBB+' or below; (ii) the relied upon
overcollateralisation
(OC), decreased below the 'AA' breakeven OC of 17.0%; (iii) a
downgrade of the
French sovereign IDR, which constitutes a cap for the OF rating,
due to
potential concentration of the cover pool against a single
exposure to the
French state.
Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, breakeven OC for the covered bond ratings cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 40
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria Addendum: France - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 08 Dec 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured
Finance
Transactions (pub. 16 Jun 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019039
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001