PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Immobilier de
France Developpement (CIFD) group's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'A', Short-Term IDRs at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating action is in conjunction with other actions on
support-based ratings
taken this week by Fitch in Europe and globally.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SR, SRF and Senior Debt
CIFD's IDRs, SR, SRF and unguaranteed senior debt ratings
reflect the agency's
opinion that it is extremely likely that the bank will continue
to be supported
by the French authorities in order to preserve financial system
stability in the
French banking sector. Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de
France's (3CIF;
the group's central financing arm) IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt
rating reflect
its integral role within the CIFD group and Fitch's opinion that
potential state
support to the group would flow through 3CIF.
On 27 November 2013, the European Commission (EC) signed off the
CIFD group's
orderly resolution plan, officially authorising CIFD to receive
a global EUR28bn
funding guarantee from the French state (of which EUR16bn are in
respect of
external liabilities). In Fitch's opinion, the state guarantees
were extended to
allow an orderly resolution of CIFD group and therefore preserve
the French
financial system's stability. CIFD did not require a capital
injection. This
differentiates CIFD from many other banks that received state
aid during the
crisis. Fitch believes it also influenced the overall construct
of CIFD's
extensive and flexible orderly resolution plan.
Fitch expects CIFD group to remain a solvent bank until the end
of its orderly
resolution plan, and to maintain sound capital ratios, therefore
limiting the
potential need for a state capital injection (which the bank has
not needed so
far). This expectation is based on the predictability of its
cash flows arising
from its assets, essentially in the form of sound housing loans
in run-off, and
cost-effective interest expenses under the state-guaranteed debt
programmes.
In addition, CIFD benefits from significant protection in its
orderly resolution
process, since the additional fee it has to pay to the state for
the funding
guarantee cannot be paid if the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio
falls below 12%
after such payment. This brings additional flexibility for the
bank and
highlights the French state's willingness to allow CIFD group to
be wound down
in an orderly way.
CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs apply to the following entities
that are part
of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place
between all group
entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes
financieres
regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France
(3CIF; the group's
central financing arm), Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and
Societe pour
L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). The Stable Outlooks on CIFD
group's
Long-Term IDRs reflects that on France's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR, SRF and Senior Debt
The IDRs, SR, SRF and unguaranteed senior debt ratings could be
downgraded if
Fitch assesses there to be a reduction in the likelihood of
support continuing
to be available to the bank. This could arise, for example, in
the event of a
material reduction in the French state's ability (for example a
sovereign rating
downgrade) to provide support to CIFD group. A change in Fitch's
assumptions
around the ability or propensity of France to continue to
provide support to the
bank could also put the bank's IDRs, SR, SRF and unguaranteed
senior debt
ratings under pressure should, for example, Fitch have concerns
around the
bank's orderly wind down deviating materially from plan.
In addition, if any of the group's entities were sold or left
CIFD's
cross-support mechanism, Fitch would subsequently review the
ratings, taking
into account the entity's new ownership.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Guaranteed debt
The ratings assigned to the securities issued under the
state-guaranteed
programmes are aligned with France's IDRs. They should move in
tandem with those
of the French sovereign and are therefore sensitive to any
rating action on the
French sovereign.
The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a
Special Report
entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations'
and the support
nuances of banks covered in this release are expanded upon in
two accompanying
Special Reports, 'Rating Paths for EU State-sponsored Banks' and
'Various
Support Rating Paths for German Banks', which will all shortly
be published on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) (CIFD group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD
group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN Programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed BMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA+'
Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'AA+' and
Short-term affirmed
at 'F1+'
Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AA+'
Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD)
Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group)
Societe Financiere pour L'Accession a La Propriete (CIFD group)
Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
