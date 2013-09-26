(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Credit Immobilier
de France Developpement (CIFD) group's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'A', Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. The
Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed and withdrawn
CIFD's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'f'. A full list of rating actions, including
other group
entities, is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CIFD's VR, which was downgraded to 'f' in September 2012,
indicates that in
Fitch's opinion, the bank would have defaulted if it had not
received
extraordinary support. The withdrawal of the VR reflects the
agency's view that
the bank cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis
any longer: it is
an institution in run-off, and relies on extraordinary support
from the French
state - through a guarantee - to meet its financial liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
CIFD Group's IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor
(SRF) and senior
debt ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that it is extremely likely
the bank will
continue to be supported by the French authorities.
The French authorities are providing extraordinary support to
CIFD in the form
of a temporary EUR8bn guarantee of senior debt issues (EUR5.4bn
currently
utilised). In Fitch's opinion, extraordinary support has been
provided in the
interests of preserving financial stability in the French
banking sector (CIFD
is a major issuer of covered bonds). The guarantee has been
provided to
facilitate an orderly wind down of the bank, which comfortably
exceeds
regulatory capital requirements (it has not yet suffered any
capital erosion as
a result of financial losses). Final EC approval for CIFD's
state aid is due by
end-November 2013 and Fitch's base case is that some form of
orderly wind down
plan will be approved, given the bank is no longer competing
with other banks
and in light of precedent.
CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs apply to the following entities
that are part
of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place
between all group
entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes
financieres
regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France
(3CIF; the group's
central financing arm), Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and
Societe pour
L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). The Stable Outlooks on CIFD
group's
Long-Term IDRs reflects that on France's IDRs.
3CIF's Support Rating and SRF reflect its integral role within
CIFD and Fitch's
opinion that potential state support to the group would flow
through 3CIF.
The 'A' rating of 3CIF's senior debt reflects Fitch's view that
it is currently
extremely unlikely that the EC would apply 'burden sharing' to
CIFD group's
senior creditors, given the negative impact on investor
sentiment (and therefore
ultimately on bank funding costs) and wider repercussions of
such an
unprecedented action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs, senior debt ratings, SR and SRF are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about the ongoing availability of extraordinary
sovereign support to
the group. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a change
either in the
sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a change in
France's sovereign
rating) or propensity to provide such support, including in the
event of an
adverse outcome to the EC state aid approval process.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for banks in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch
outlined its
approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light
of evolving
support dynamics for banks worldwide, including for banks in
effective wind down
like CIFD group (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing
Support in Bank
Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com). The
IDRs, senior debt ratings and SR would be downgraded and the SRF
revised down if
Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened
relative to its
previous assessment.
In addition, if any of the group's entities were sold or left
CIFD's cross
support mechanism, Fitch would subsequently review the ratings,
taking into
account the entity's new ownership. .
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings assigned to the securities issued under the
state-guaranteed
programmes are aligned with France's IDRs. They should move in
tandem with those
of the French sovereign and are therefore sensitive to any
rating action on the
French sovereign.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) (CIFD group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD
group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN Programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed BMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA+'
Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'AA+' and
Short-term affirmed
at 'F1+'
Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AA+'
Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD)
Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group)
Societe Financiere pour L'Accession a La Propriete (CIFD group)
Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, and
'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms',
dated 20 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
