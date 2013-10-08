(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cigna
Corporation's
(Cigna) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and unsecured
senior debt ratings
at 'BBB'. In addition, the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of various
Cigna subsidiaries were affirmed at 'A'. The rating Outlooks
have been revised
to Positive from Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
listed below.
The Positive Outlooks reflect Cigna's improved credit profile
following the
company's first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) variable-annuity
reinsurance transaction
and reduction in the company's unfunded pension plan obligation.
The ratings
continue to reflect a solid market position and favorable
financial results.
Balanced against these strengths is potential for a generally
challenged
earnings environment following changes in the healthcare
industry from
implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Cigna addressed a potential source of earnings and capital
volatility by
reinsuring most of its variable-annuity reinsurance business
with Berkshire
Hathaway in 1Q'13. Cigna paid a reinsurance premium of $2.2
billion and
receives approximately $4 billion in coverage against claims.
A combination of rising interest rates and favorable equity
markets during 2013
increased the funded status of Cigna's pension plan. Fitch
believes this
improvement reduces the potential for future mandatory funding
requirements.
Cigna offers healthcare products in all 50 states and
internationally. Cigna's
14 million medical members and revenue of $29 billion in 2012
were consistent
with Fitch's median guidelines for 'large-sized' healthcare
companies, and based
on membership, the company ranked fourth behind UnitedHealth
Group, Inc.,
WellPoint, Inc., and Aetna Inc.
Cigna's consistent and solid profitability is a key ratings
component partially
offsetting high financial leverage. During 1H'13, both
EBITDA/revenues and
annualized return on capital were 7.9%. The company's
profitability, measured
by five-year average (2008-2012) EBITDA margin and return on
capital (ROC) of
10% and 12.7%, respectively, was superior to Fitch's median
guidelines for the
current rating category.
Cigna's debt-to-total capital ratio was 36% at June 30, 2013 and
remains
elevated relative to Fitch's guideline of 28% for the current
rating category.
Fitch expects the debt-to-total-capital ratio to gradually be
reduced through
capital retention over the next two years to the low 30% range.
EBITDA covered interest expense by 8.2x during 1H'13. This
level of interest
coverage is consistent with Fitch's median guidelines for the
rating category,
but slightly below the company's recent average, which was in
the low double
digits.
Fitch's view is that the employer group market for health
insurance is likely to
see membership dislocation to exchanges with the implementation
of the ACA. In
the intermediate term, Fitch believes that Cigna is likely to be
affected by
this trend, but to a lesser degree than small company-focused
peers.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
-- Lower financial leverage ratios, specifically debt-to-total
capital near 30%
and debt-EBITDA near 1.5x;
-- Maintaining a strong earnings profile in the ACA environment
as evidenced by
EBITDA/Revenues and net return on average capital ratios that
consistently
approximate 9% and 11% respectively.
The key rating triggers that could lead to a Stable Outlook
include:
-- Elevated financial leverage measured by debt-to-total capital
exceeding 35%
or debt-EBITDA above 2.0x;
-- Deterioration in capitalization, measured by an NAIC RBC
ratio below 250% of
the CAL;
-- Disruption in Cigna's earnings profile in the ACA environment
as evidenced by
EBITDA/ and net return on average capital ratios below 7%.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to
Positive from
Stable:
Cigna Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'f2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Cigna Corp. Subsidiaries:
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company
Life Insurance Company of North America
Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York
Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company
Loyal American Life Insurance Company
Central Reserve Life Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mark Rouck CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Jim Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Jan. 11, 2013;
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors', Jan. 29,
2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
