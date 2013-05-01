(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (CINF) three standard market property and casualty insurance subsidiaries and its life insurance subsidiary. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings for CINF: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list follows at the end of this press release. Key Rating Drivers The affirmation reflects CINF's balance sheet strengths, including: conservative operating subsidiary capitalization, sizable holding company cash and marketable securities position, and moderate financial leverage ratio (FLR). The score on Fitch's Prism capital model was 'very strong' at year-end 2011 and is expected to remain relatively constant at year-end 2012. Holding company cash plus marketable securities and the FLR were $1.3 billion and 14.6%, respectively at March 31, 2013. With modest Superstorm Sandy losses, CINF returned to an underwriting profit of $137 million in 2012. Lower catastrophe losses led to a $78 million underwriting profit in first quarter 2013, up from $9 million for the first quarter in 2012. The company reported sizable underwriting losses from 2008-2011, with catastrophe losses continuing to exceed the company's 10-year average of 5.4% of earned premium. Fitch believes CINF's reserves are adequate and well managed. The company has reported favorable prior year reserve development in each of the last 23 years. Underwriting and pricing actions on the worst performing workers' compensation policies beginning in 2009 resulted in subsequent favorable development of reserves in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and similar reviews have been conducted on additional product lines. CINF reported modestly favorable prior year reserve development, which trimmed 0.3 points from the combined ratio of 91.2% for the three months ending March 31, 2013. Rating Sensitivities Fitch's rating rationale anticipates P/C statutory operating leverage to remain below 1.0x, FLR to remain below 20%, Prism score to remain 'very strong', and the life company's RBC ratio to remain greater than 350%. Fitch also assumes that CINF will continue to maintain holding company cash and marketable securities, at least while underwriting performance is weak, to exceed annual shareholder dividends and interest expense of approximately $300 million. The key rating trigger that could lead to a downgrade is a combined ratio exceeding 105% on a sustained basis, which is worse than the median credit sector factor for companies with an 'A' IFS rating. Deterioration in current balance sheet strengths, as defined in the previous paragraph, could also lead to a downgrade. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term due to CINF's regional footprint and concentrated Midwest catastrophe exposures. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the longer term include a material and sustained improvement on 2008-2011 underwriting performance and improved catastrophe and overall risk management through difficult underwriting and economic conditions. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Cincinnati Financial Corporation --IDR at 'A-'; --6.92% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+'; --6.90% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+'; --6.125% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2034 at 'BBB+'. The Cincinnati Insurance Company The Cincinnati Casualty Company The Cincinnati Indemnity Company The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. 