(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Citibank N.A. -
Colombo Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
CitiSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
Scale and reflects
the financial strength of Citibank N.A. (Citibank; A/Stable),
given CitiSL's
legal status as a branch of Citibank and that both are part of
the same legal
entity. Thus, Fitch believes that support from Citibank would be
forthcoming if
required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting
money into Sri
Lanka.
Citibank's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and
Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), both at of 'BB-'/Stable,
and CitiSL's
rating is therefore mapped to 'AAA(lka)' on the National Rating
scale.
The branch's strategic objectives are aligned to those of the
group. Its focus
is on a narrowly defined corporate customer base, resulting in
high
concentration risk. However, CitiSL has consistently maintained
sound asset
quality with no non-performing loans since 2009. Its loan book
contracted by 18%
in H113 and 9% in 2012, in contrast to loan expansion in the
overall banking
system, reflecting CitiSL's focus on exposures that meet the
group's return
parameters. It is likely that even though most corporate
exposures are booked on
CitiSL's balance sheet, its reported performance may not fully
reflect its
strategic importance to the group.
CitiSL funds its operations predominantly through corporate
deposits and equity,
and hence it is less dependent on intragroup funding. Fitch
expects CitiSL to
continue to repatriate profits because of its strong capital
position, with
equity-to-assets and Fitch core capital ratio standing at 38%
and 43%
respectively as at end-June 2013.
Rating Sensitivities
A downgrade of CitiSL's rating could result if Citibank's rating
were to fall
below Sri Lanka's IDRs. Any changes to Fitch's expectation of
support from
Citibank could also be negative for the rating.
Citibank established local operations in 1979, and operates
through a single
branch.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Natasha Alles
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness forrated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,
and 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign
Rating', dated 20
December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
