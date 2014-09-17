(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Citibank N.A.-
Colombo Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'.The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CitiSL's rating is the highest on the National Rating scale and
reflects the
credit profile and financial strength of Citibank, N.A.
(A/Stable). Citibank,
N.A.'s rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and
Foreign Currency
IDRs of 'BB-'/Stable, and as a result CitiSL's rating on the
National Rating
scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'.
The rating is linked with Citibank, N.A.'s IDR because of
CitiSL's legal status
as a branch of Citibank, N.A. making it a part of the same legal
entity. Fitch
believes that support from Citibank, N.A. and its ultimate
parent Citigroup
would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on
remitting money into Sri Lanka.
CitiSL's strategic objectives are aligned with that of Citigroup
and it is
subject to periodic internal audits on a regional level. It uses
the group's
core banking and anti-money laundering systems and benefits from
services from
the group's shared centres located globally. Loans only
contributed 25% to its
total assets at end-1H14, which is smaller than at other
Fitch-rated foreign
banks reflecting CitiSL's narrow focus on corporate clients for
short-term
funding, deposits and other account services. In contrast to
other foreign
branches operating in Sri Lanka, CitiSL has withdrawn from
retail activities.
CitiSL has consistently maintained sound asset quality with no
non-performing
loans since 2009. It funds its operations largely through
corporate deposits and
equity. The bank can draw on a USD30m credit line (13% of
end-1H14 assets) from
Citibank Singapore Limited, if needed. CitiSL remained well
capitalised where
Fitch Core Capital to risk weighted assets increased to 41.9% at
end-1H14
(end-2013: 33%). CitiSL repatriated LKR1.2bn in 2013.
Established in 1979, CitiSL operates as a single branch and
accounted for 0.49%
of the banking sector's assets at end-2013. It is the smallest
of the
Fitch-rated foreign bank branches operating in Sri Lanka.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Fitch's expectation of support could have a
negative effect on
the rating. In addition, a downgrade of CitiSL's rating could
result from
Citibank, N.A.'s rating falling below Sri Lanka's IDR, but the
prospect of this
is rather remote as it would require an eight-notch downgrade.
The latest research on CitiSL is available at
www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness forrated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013, and 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign
Rating', dated 20
December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
