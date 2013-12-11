(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank Taiwan Limited's (CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and SUPPORT RATING

The IDR and Support Rating of '1' on CTL reflect Fitch's continuing belief of an extremely high probability of support from its ultimate parent - Citigroup Inc. (Citi, A/Stable), if needed. The IDR and Outlook of CTL remain aligned with those of Citi, given CTL is a core part of Citi's global banking franchise. Among Citi's Asian subsidiaries, CTL is one of the larger contributors to the group's liquidity and earnings. Fitch also views CTL as integral to the group's high-growth Greater China franchise.

CTL's earnings weakened in 2013 due to lower placement of better-yielding inter-group liquidity, but profitability remained above the sector average. The earnings outlook is stable due to robust fee income generation. Asset quality risks should be manageable based on its modest risk appetite and stringent provisioning policies. CTL's capitalisation is strong with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.68% as of end-1H13, versus the sector average of around 10%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and SUPPORT RATING

Any rating action on Citi could trigger a similar rating action on CTL's IDR. CTL's Support Rating is sensitive to any change in the ability of Citi to provide timely support to CTL and is unlikely to be downgraded if Citi is rated 'A-' or above.

CTL was established in 2007 by Citi as a Taiwan-incorporated subsidiary bank to acquire BOOC, a domestic bank, and subsequently to merge with the long-established Citibank Taiwan Branch in August 2009. CTL commanded a market share of 1.8% in deposits at end-3Q13 and operates 63 branches. CTL's ratings:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'