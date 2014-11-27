(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank Taiwan Limited's (CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and SUPPORT RATING The IDR and Support Rating of '1' on CTL reflect Fitch's continuing belief of an extremely high probability of support from its ultimate parent - Citigroup Inc. (Citi; A/Stable), if needed. The IDR and Outlook of CTL remain aligned with those of Citi, given CTL is a core part of Citi's global banking franchise. Among Citi's Asian subsidiaries, CTL is one of the larger contributors to the group's liquidity and earnings. Citi's Greater China franchise, including in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, is a growing operation and Fitch expects the group to continue investing in it to support expansion. CTL's earnings outlook is stable due to robust non-interest income generation, primarily from wealth management and forex and derivatives transactions. Reversal of credit provisions in 2012-2013 will not impair the bank's loss-absorption capacity, in light of its improving asset quality. CTL's capitalisation remains strong with a Fitch core capital ratio of 13.1% as of end-1H14 (versus the average of Fitch-rated Taiwanese banks at around 10.5%), which provides sufficient buffer for its moderate loan growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and SUPPORT RATING Any rating action on Citi could trigger a similar rating action on CTL's IDR. CTL's Support Rating is sensitive to any change in the ability and propensity of Citi to provide timely support to CTL and is unlikely to be downgraded should Citi be downgraded. The full list of rating actions is as follows: CTL Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August, 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.