CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citigroup,
Inc's (Citi)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and upgraded its
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The VR
upgrade is supported
by an improving risk profile, very solid capital and liquidity
profiles, and
enhanced risk management framework. This upgrade represents a
forward-looking
view of Citi's earnings profile, and that its performance will
improve modestly
and converge to peer averages over the near term. With the VR
upgrade, Citi's
IDR no longer incorporates any uplift from sovereign support, as
the long-term
IDR is now underpinned by the standalone rating. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses, particularly in fixed income, and
continued conduct
and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger
balance sheets
as capitalization and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts
stronger GDP
growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more
balanced economic
environment, which, however, is likely to remain challenging in
2014.
Today's rating actions assume that Citi will perform adequately
under the CCAR
stress test, though Fitch has no visibility into any potential
qualitative
rejections for Citi, or any of the other 29 banks subject to
regulatory stress
testing. Although a qualitative rejection of a capital plan
request under CCAR
would be viewed negatively, it is not expected to have any
rating implications
for Citi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The company's risk profile continues to improve, reflecting its
key strengths:
diverse revenue mix, conservative liquidity management, improved
capital
position, and enhanced risk management framework. Citi has also
made modest
progress in improving its earnings profile despite a challenging
economic and
operating environment. Fitch views Citi's strategy as
appropriate in light of
the evolving regulatory and economic environment. Fitch's rating
actions
incorporate a forward-looking view of Citi's ability to execute
on that
strategy, including its ability to successfully meet financial
targets, over the
near- to intermediate-term.
Citi's ratings are underpinned by the strength of its franchise
and diversity of
revenues. The diversity in geography, business lines, and
product offerings is
viewed favourably from a credit risk perspective, despite
potential revenue
headwinds presented by an emerging markets slowdown. Fitch views
any credit risk
related to an emerging markets slowdown as relatively manageable
for the
company, given the modest direct consumer and corporate loan
exposure to those
countries currently under stress. Citi's franchise is also
supported by its
highly profitable transaction services business line, and solid
presence in
fixed income.
Citi's VR is supported by very strong liquidity and capital
levels. The
company's liquidity profile is much improved with a large
percentage of high
quality liquid assets (HQLA) as a percentage of assets at YE2013
(23%). Citi's
Fitch Core Capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was
12.8% at YE2013,
roughly in line with average for the other GTUBs, though on a
tangible basis,
the FCC ratio was the highest of all the GTUBs. Fitch notes that
Citi also
compares favourably to many of its peers with regard to
compliance with various
pending regulatory rules, including compliance with fully
phased-in requirements
for Basel III capital ratios, the U.S.-based Supplemental
Leverage Ratio at both
Holding Company and Bank-level, and U.S.-proposed LCR rule. Its
compliance is
well ahead of phased-in timelines for these pending rules, and
as such, its
balance sheet and earnings profile have likely also already
incorporated the
impacts of all these rules.
Citi's financial performance continues to improve, and is
converging to peer
averages. While there was some slowdown in operating performance
in 2H13, Fitch
expects that over the near- to intermediate-term, Citi will be
able to execute
on its strategic initiatives, and its earnings performance will
fall in line
with Fitch's expectations. The earnings drag from Citi Holdings
will lessen, and
Fitch expects Citi Holdings will break-even during 2015
reflecting the absence
of mortgage repurchase costs, and a decline in legal charges.
Citi made significant strides in 2013 in addressing some of its
material
mortgage-related issues. However, Citi is still exposed to
potential litigation
risk stemming from its role in setting interbank offered rates,
foreign currency
trading, credit default swaps and private-label securitizations.
As such, Citi
is still exposed to elevated legal risk and associated costs.
However, Fitch's
ratings incorporate an expectation that legal charges will
remain manageable for
Citi's capital profile. Legal charges to date have been
materially less than for
BAC and JPM, though totaled over $3bn in 2013 or 15% of pre-tax
income. Fitch
notes that visibility into future legal-related costs is very
limited.
Citi's VR upgrade also reflects continuing improvements in asset
quality.
Nonaccrual loans are down 22% from a year ago, and reserve
levels remain good.
Of the U.S.-based GTUBs, Citi continues to remain the most
conservative in
releasing reserves, and has the highest reserves to loans at
approximately 3% at
YE2013, considered appropriate given its significant exposure to
credit card
loans, exposure to Latin America, and a still seemingly fragile
recovery in the
U.S. housing market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward rating potential beyond
today's rating
action given a now high relative and absolute rating. In terms
of downgrade
sensitivities, Citi is more vulnerable to a downturn in the
emerging markets
than its peers. Citi is more exposed in the event of a slowdown
in key emerging
markets, including Mexico, Brazil, China, and India, with
revenue likely more at
risk than asset quality.
Downward pressure on the VR would result from a material loss,
reduction in
capital ratios or significant deterioration in liquidity levels.
It is the
strength of the liquidity and capital profiles that underpin
Citi's rating.
Fitch's ratings action incorporates an expectation that Citi
will manage its
capital and liquidity profiles relatively conservatively, and
although capital
distributions will likely increase over the near term, they will
still be
governed by the regulatory stress testing profile and as such,
remain
reasonable. Fitch also expects a relatively conservative
capital profile is
appropriate in light of economic uncertainty, potential
volatility in AOCI, and
the low visibility into future legal risks.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other charges
could also have
adverse rating implications for Citi. Litigation charges have
weighed down
earnings, and will likely continue to impact earnings over the
near term,
despite the fact that Citi's legal charges to date have been
lower than some of
its peers. Fitch notes there is very little visibility into
legal-related risk
for Citi or the industry, though Fitch's ratings action expects
litigation costs
will remain manageable relative to capital.
With such expansive operations around the globe, Citi is also
exposed to
elevated levels of operational risk. Fitch views Citi's risk
management
infrastructure favourably, with significant enhancements made
since the
financial crisis. While no institution is immune to a material
operational loss,
Citi's experience to date has been favourable to some of its
peers.
Fitch notes that the recent disclosure regarding fraud
discovered in its Mexican
subsidiary, prompting Citi to revise downward 2013 earnings by
approximately
$235m after-tax, represents failure in its risk management
function. However, it
is not considered a ratings driver as it was very manageable in
the context of
capital, and disclosed to be an isolated event. Fitch expects a
certain level of
operational loss events can occur in any institution given the
complexity of
products and services banking institutions offer, but these
operational events
do not represent downward rating events in themselves. However,
Citi's ratings
could be vulnerable to a large operational loss that depletes
capital in a
material way, or if an operational event calls into question
Fitch's assessment
of Citi's risk management function and its ability to accurately
identify,
monitor, and mitigate risks throughout the organization.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Citi's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government (AAA/Rating Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation
reflects the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given
its strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming
less certain.
Specific to Citi, our view of support likelihood is based mostly
on its systemic
importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness given its
size and
operations in global capital markets, significant deposit market
share and its
position as a key provider of financial services to the U.S.
economy. Citi's
IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because
Citi's VR is
now equal to its SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise Citi's SR
to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' within the next one to two
years, likely to be
some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean no change to
Citi's Long-term IDR
and debt ratings because Citi's viability rating is now equal to
its SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from Citi's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. These
ratings have
thus been upgraded due to the upgrade of the company's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Citi and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Citi's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Citi's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should Citi's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Citibank,
N.A. and Citibank Banamex USA are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are
equalized with Citi's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are core
to Citi's business strategy and financial profile. These
entities include:
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc, Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Derivatives Services LCC, Citibank Canada, Citibank
Japan Ltd,
CitiFinancial Europe plc, and Citibank International PLC, whose
IDRs would be
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Citi's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Citi's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
Citi's uninsured
deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from rating uplift
because they do
not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference unless
the deposit is
expressly payable at an office of the bank in the United States.
Since Fitch
cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may be dually
payable, they do
not get the rating uplift.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Citi and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in Citi's long- and
short-term IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of Citi to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in Citi's IDRs.
To the extent that one of Citi's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from Citi's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
The following ratings were upgraded:
Citigroup Inc.
--Subordinated to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Preferred to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-';
Citibank Banamex USA
--Subordinated to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Subordinated to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Citigroup Capital III, IX, XIII, XVII, XVIII
--Trust preferred to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Adam Capital Trust III, Adam Statutory Trust III, IV, V
--Trust preferred to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A emr';
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Senior Secured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term IDR (local currency) at 'A';
--Short-term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
Citibank International PLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
