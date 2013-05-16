(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for Citigroup, Inc. (Citi) at 'A/F1' and the
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This action is in
tandem with
Fitch's broad assessment of the large global banking
institutions. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The rating actions on Citi have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's
outlook for the
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Citi's IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) and is therefore
based on
support from the U.S. government. The affirmation of the IDR,
Support Rating and
SRF reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely
high probability
that Citi would receive support from the authorities if required
because of the
bank's systemic importance domestically and internationally.
The Stable Outlook on Citi's long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that sovereign
support for the bank will continue to be available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Citi's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of
sovereign support for
the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately
reduce the implicit
state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the
U.S., as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing and degree
of any change
would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy
discussions around
support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of Citi's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the
bank's IDRs. In
line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is the
higher of the
Viability Rating (VR) and the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Citi's Viability Rating of 'a-' reflect the company's solid
capital and
liquidity profiles, as well as its diverse revenue mix and
expansive
international franchise. The standalone rating is offset by weak
asset quality
and the drag to earnings and capital from Citi Holdings, which
manages the
company's liquidating non-core assets.
Fitch notes that Citi has made considerable progress to date
with regard to
capital, liquidity, and most recently earnings. Citi's earnings
performance in
1Q13 was strong, with a very respectable return of assets of
86bps (excluding
CVA/DVA). Fitch considers this a good improvement over the past
several years,
which has included a continued litany of one-time items.
Citi's capital continues to build every quarter, and at March
31, 2013, Citi
reported an estimated Tier 1 common under Basel III of 9.3%.
Citi expects its
Tier 1 common ratio will reach at least 10% by year-end 2013,
which appears to
be a realistic forecast. Fitch notes that Citi performed very
well during the
most recent regulatory stress tests, and its capital request was
considered very
modest. Further, Citi's own internal stress tests results were
also very similar
to the Federal Reserve's results, which are likely viewed
favorably by the
regulators. Not surprising, projected loan losses were very high
for Citi, and
more than the other U.S. GTUBs. Approximately 40% of estimated
loan losses were
from Citi's very large credit card portfolio.
Overall, Citi's liquidity profile continues to remain very
strong. At March 31,
2013, Citi reported over $370 billion in cash and unencumbered
liquid securities
or 19% of total assets. Citi estimates that it is currently in
compliance with
an estimated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 116%.
Despite the improving financial profile, asset quality remains
weak.
Nonperforming assets (inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructurings) were
approximately 5.6% of loans and foreclosed real estate at March
31, 2013. Much
of the problem assets are still housed in Citi Holdings, which
continues to wind
down, albeit at a moderating pace.
Citi Holdings' total assets were $149 billion or 8% of
consolidated assets, down
considerably from several years ago. However, Citi Holdings
comprises 23% of
risk-weighted assets (under Basel III), and continues to be a
drag on overall
profitability. After-tax losses averaged around $1 billion a
quarter in 2012,
mainly due to net credit losses, mortgage repurchase builds, and
elevated legal
and related costs. The earnings drag was less in 1Q13, at
roughly $800 million,
with much of the improvement due to lower credit costs and loan
loss reserve
release. Fitch expects a gradual reduction of the remaining
non-core assets
managed by Citi Holdings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Positive rating momentum for the VR to the 'a' level would
likely be predicated
on a more consistent earnings profile, combined with maintenance
of the
company's current capital and liquidity levels. Fitch views
Citi's overall
credit profile as improving, with a greater likelihood of upward
ratings
momentum than downward over the near to intermediate term.
Similar to other GTUBs, Citi is still faced with elevated legal
costs, higher
regulatory costs, and a challenging interest rate environment.
Although though
not considered a likely outcome, the VR could face downward
pressure if
litigation related losses or other material charges resulted in
a meaningful
decline of capital ratios. With such expansive operations around
the globe, Citi
is also exposed to elevated levels of operational risk. Although
not currently
assumed, Citi's VR could be adversely impacted with a large
operational loss.
Fitch believes these challenges are well-identified, and likely
represent a
remote risk for Citi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Citi and
its
subsidiaries are all notched down from Citi's or its bank
subsidiaries' VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are all
primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of Citi or its
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Citi and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs
of Citi or its
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS
Citi's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should
Citi's holding
company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble
accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should Citi's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Citibank,
N.A. and Citibank Banamex USA are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are
equalized with Citi's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are core
to Citi's business strategy and financial profile. These
entities include:
Citigroup Funding Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc,
Citigroup Global
Markets Limited, Citigroup Derivatives Services LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank
Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, and Citibank International
PLC, whose IDRs
would be sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change
in Citi's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those of Citi
to reflect
support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to
changes in Citi's
IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'BBB+';
--Preferred at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a-'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA'.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Senior Secured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term IDR (local currency) at 'A';
--Short-term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'BBB+'.
Citibank International PLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Egg Banking plc
--Subordinated at 'BBB+'.
Citigroup Capital III, IX, X, XIII, XVI, XVII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BB+'.
Adam Capital Trust III, Adam Statutory Trust III, IV, V
--Trust preferred at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph S. Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
