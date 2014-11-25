(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citigroup, Inc.'s (Citi)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. The
affirmation reflects an improving risk profile, and solid
capital and liquidity
profiles. This also incorporates a forward-looking view of
Citi's earnings
profile, and that its performance will improve and converge to
peer averages
over time. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Citi's ratings are supported by its solid liquidity and capital
levels. Citi's
fully phased-in CET1 under Basel III improved to 10.7% at Sept.
30, 2014, higher
than many of its U.S.-based GTUB peers. The company's liquidity
profile is much
improved with a large percentage of high quality liquid assets
(HQLA) as a
percentage of assets at Sept. 30, 2014 (22%). The company's
capital and
liquidity are much improved from pre-crisis levels, and key
rating drivers.
Citi has also made considerable progress in winding down legacy
higher risk
assets in Citi Holdings, with non-core assets now comprising
just 5% of
consolidated assets. Citi has also de-risked its balance sheet
in other ways,
with a few examples including lower balances of trading assets,
reduced volume
and extended tenor of repos, and reduced and manageable exposure
to leveraged
lending.
The company also continues to make progress in meeting its
strategic objectives.
Fitch views the planned exit of consumer operations from 11
markets and the
consumer finance business in Korea favorably as it helps to
reduce future
operational, compliance, and credit risk. Fitch views Citi's
strategy as
appropriate in light of the evolving regulatory and economic
environment. Given
the breadth and complexity of its global operations, continued
streamlining of
business operations and legal entities is viewed favorably from
a risk
management and creditor perspective.
Through the first nine months of 2014, Citi has made modest
progress in
improving its core earnings profile despite a challenging
economic and operating
environment. Despite this, the company's reported return on
assets (ROA) in the
third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14) period was 59 basis points (bps),
which lags peer
averages, and is below its 90bps ROA target for 2015. This takes
into account
the additional legal-related charges that were disclosed after
earnings were
first released.
Fitch's rating actions incorporate a forward-looking view of
Citi's ability to
execute on its strategy, including its ability to successfully
meet financial
targets, over the near- to intermediate-term. Although not
currently assumed
nor incorporated in today's rating action, Fitch is sensitive to
increased risk
taking on the company's part in order to meet its 2015 financial
targets. As
such, any perceived changes to the company's risk appetite will
be monitored
closely.
Fitch notes that Citi also compares favourably to many of its
peers with regard
to compliance with various regulatory rules, including
compliance with fully
phased-in requirements for Basel III capital ratios, the
U.S.-based Supplemental
Leverage Ratio at both Holding Company and Bank-levels, and the
U.S.-finalized
LCR rule. Its compliance is well ahead of phased-in timelines
for these pending
rules, and as such, its balance sheet and earnings profile have
likely also
already incorporated the impacts of all these rules. While
Citi's higher
relative reliance on short-term funding may translate into a
higher G-SIB buffer
when the U.S. rolls out its rules, this would be viewed
favorably from a
creditor perspective as it would entail even greater loss
protection for
unexpected losses.
Citi made significant strides in addressing some of its material
mortgage-related issues. However, Citi is still exposed to
potential litigation
risk stemming from its role in setting interbank offered rates,
foreign currency
trading, credit default swaps and private-label securitizations.
As such, Citi
is still exposed to elevated legal risk and associated costs.
Fitch's ratings
incorporate an expectation that legal charges will remain
manageable in the
context of Citi's capital profile, though visibility into future
legal-related
costs is very limited. The restatement of earnings in the third
quarter resulted
from ongoing discussions with regulatory agencies related to
previously-disclosed matters.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward rating momentum given a
relatively high and
absolute rating. The company's complex organizational structure
and reliance on
more volatile capital markets revenues act as a key constraint
to further upward
movement to ratings.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other
legal-related charges could
have adverse rating implications for Citi. Litigation charges
have weighed down
earnings for the largest banks, and will likely continue to
impact earnings over
the near term. Fitch notes there is very little visibility into
legal-related
risk for Citi or the industry, though Fitch's ratings action
expects litigation
costs will remain manageable relative to capital for Citi.
However, a fine that
was to deplete capital in a material way may lead to negative
rating action.
Fitch still views Citi's risk management infrastructure as
enhanced since the
financial crisis, notwithstanding the CCAR qualitative objection
and the risk
management failures in the Mexican subsidiary. Citi's ratings
could be
vulnerable to a large operational loss or if an operational
event calls into
question Fitch's assessment of Citi's risk management function
and its ability
to accurately identify, monitor, and mitigate risks throughout
the organization.
In addition, a second CCAR objection due to qualitative reasons
may result in a
downgrade of the VR.
Downward pressure on the VR may also result from a material
deterioration in
capital or liquidity levels. It is the strength of the liquidity
and capital
profiles that underpin Citi's ratings. Fitch's ratings action
incorporates an
expectation that Citi will manage its capital and liquidity
profiles relatively
conservatively, and although capital distributions will likely
increase over
time, they will still be governed by regulatory stress testing
and as such,
remain reasonable. Fitch also expects a relatively conservative
capital profile
is appropriate in light of economic uncertainty, potential
volatility in AOCI,
and limited visibility into future legal risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Citi's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government (rated 'AAA'/Outlook Stable by Fitch) if
required. This
expectation reflects the U.S.'s extremely high ability to
support its banks
especially given its strong financial flexibility, though
propensity is becoming
less certain. Specific to Citi, our view of support likelihood
is based mostly
on its systemic importance in the U.S., its global
interconnectedness given its
size and operations in global capital markets, significant
deposit market share
and its position as a key provider of financial services to the
U.S. economy.
Citi's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support
because Citi's
VR is now equal to its SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). A key hurdle that remains is whether sufficient
contingent capital
exists at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring
government
assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise Citi's SR
to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' likely during the first half of
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from Citi's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Citi and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Citi's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Citi's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY AND OPERATING SUBSIDIARY
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of Citi's holding company rating, an
upgrade of
operating company ratings, or no changes to ratings if Fitch's
views the
long-term debt requirement assigned to Citi as providing an
insufficient amount
of bail-in capital at the operating company level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Citibank,
N.A. and Citibank Banamex USA are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of Citi's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are
equalized with Citi's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these
entities are core
to Citi's business strategy and financial profile. These
entities include:
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Services
LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, and
Citibank International
Limited (formerly known as Citibank International PLC), whose
IDRs would be
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Citi's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of Citi to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in Citi's IDRs.
To the extent that one of Citi's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from Citi's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Citi's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
Citi's uninsured
deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from rating uplift
because they do
not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference unless
the deposit is
expressly payable at an office of the bank in the United States.
Since Fitch
cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may be dually
payable, they do
not get the rating uplift.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Citi and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in Citi's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Preferred at 'BB+';
--Market-linked notes at 'A emr'
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long term deposits at 'A+';
--Viability rating 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Citibank Banamex USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A emr';
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Senior Secured at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term IDR (local currency) at 'A';
--Short-term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Citibank International Limited (formerly known as Citibank
International PLC),
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Citigroup Capital III, XIII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
