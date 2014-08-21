(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Citizen's Financial
Group, Inc.
(CFG) and its subsidiaries at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. CFG's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at
'bbb+'. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The affirmation of CFG's ratings follows Fitch's UK Bank peer
review and the
affirmation of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG)
ratings. Please see
Fitch's separate press release dated July 24, 2014 for
additional detail.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
CFG's 'bbb+' VR, which embodies the standalone assessment of
CFG, has been
affirmed reflecting the company's superior capital position,
solid asset
quality, and strong deposit franchise relative to Fitch's large
regional peer
group. These strengths are tempered by CFG's relatively weak
earnings
performance and high exposure to home equity lines of credit
(HELOCs).
In association with its initial public offering (IPO), CFG
recently announced a
number of strategic initiatives. The bank intends to increase
staffing, grow
earning assets, improve profitability and remediate capital
planning
deficiencies identified from the bank's CCAR stress test
results. While Fitch
generally views these goals positively, ratings are currently
constrained by the
uncertainty surrounding their successful execution.
CFG's capital levels are solidly above its peers, benefiting
from balance sheet
contraction and conservative capital management. Given that CFG
is operating
with excess capital, Fitch's affirmation incorporates the view
that capital will
decline over time. Nonetheless, Fitch expects capital
deployment strategies to
be measured given the current economic and competitive
environment.
Ratings are further supported by CFG's strong deposit franchise
and funding
profile. CFG ranks second by deposit market share in the New
England region and
in the top five in nine of its key metropolitan statistical
areas (MSAs). CFG
also has one of the highest portions of deposits in core markets
with over 75%
of deposits in states where it holds a top 3 market share. This
has translated
to a favourable mix of lower-cost deposits.
CFG's funding profile strengths are partially offset by relative
weaknesses in
liquidity and company profile. CFG has a higher loan-to-deposit
ratio and
portion of short-term borrowings than regional peers.
Additionally, CFG's
commercial banking franchise is less developed, limiting pricing
power and
negatively pressuring loan yields.
CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are equalized to CFG's VR at
'BBB+', reflecting
Fitch's view that CFG is of 'limited importance' to RBSG. CFG's
VR will anchor
ratings going forward. See Fitch's criteria report 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies' for more information on this topic.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
As discussed, CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are equalized to
CFG's VR at
'BBB+'. CFG's VR will anchor ratings going forward, subject to a
subsidiary's VR
being limited to three notches above the parent's long-term IDR,
which is not
currently a constraining factor.
Fitch considers CFG's VR to be solidly situated at its current
level.
Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG
improve its
profitability levels commensurate to those of higher rated
regional banks.
Moreover, ratings are currently constrained by uncertainty
related to the
execution of the bank's broader strategic goals. Ratings could
improve over the
intermediate to long term if the bank successfully executes on
its plan to
improve performance and remediate capital planning deficiencies.
Conversely, factors that could lead to negative pressure on the
VR include a
reversal of improving credit quality trends or material increase
in risk
appetite through outsized growth in commercial loans.
Additionally, current
ratings are supported by CFG's superior capitalization. Should
capital levels be
managed well below current levels without a corresponding
increase in core
earnings, negative ratings action may ensue.
Fitch notes that CFG has a higher exposure to home-equity lines
of credit than
peers and may be more adversely impacted by looming reset risk.
While there
remains a risk of increased credit losses on these loans, Fitch
views the
potential losses as manageable given the proportion of loans
subject to reset
periods and CFG's strong capital base. However, negative rating
action may
result if loss rates exceed Fitch's expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CFG's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that there is
a high
probability of external support from CFG's parent, RBSG, as long
as RBSG is
considered the 'source of strength' under Dodd-Frank.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of RBSG to provide timely support to the
bank. This might
arise if RBSG reduces or eliminates its ownership position
through a public
offering of shares or strategic sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CFG and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from CFG's VR of 'bbb+' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CFG's subordinated debt is sensitive to changes in CFG's VR.
Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
RBS Citizens, NA and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania are wholly
owned subsidiaries
of CFG whose debt ratings are aligned with CFG's reflecting
Fitch's view that
the bank subsidiaries are core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
RBS Citizens, NA and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania's ratings are
sensitive to
changes to CFG's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural
subordination
between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are
listed above.
The rating actions are as follows:
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
--Support rating affirmed at '2'.
Citizens, NA
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-';
--Senior Unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'.
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits affirmed 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Jan. 31 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013).
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
