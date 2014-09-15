(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
preferred stock
rate for Citizens Funding Trust I (CFT I) at 'BB'. FirstMerit
Corporation (FMER)
has publically announced that CFT I will be redeemed in full on
Sept. 26, 2014.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FMER and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FMER's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
While not reviewed at this time, Fitch communicated in February
2014 that FMER's
VR is supported by the company's continued stable financial
performance, good
market position in core markets, solid asset quality, and an
adequate capital
position given its risk profile. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's view that
the company will continue to generate reasonable earnings and
maintain adequate
capital levels for its rating category over the long term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FMER's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are
sensitive to
changes in FMER's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
