(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and Short-term IDR of City National Corporation
(CYN) and its lead
bank subsidiary, City National Bank, at 'A-' and 'F1',
respectively. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings affected by this
action is
provided at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects CYN's strong deposit franchise, solid
asset quality and
relatively lower credit costs through the cycle. These strengths
are balanced
against CYN's weak earnings profile which faces further
headwinds in the near
term. That said, Fitch believes CYN has longer term upside given
its low-cost
deposits, asset-sensitive balance sheet and capacity for
incremental loan
growth. Fitch recognizes the realization of CYN's earnings
potential depends on
a stronger economy to spur loan growth and higher interest
rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Ratings
Low credit costs are a key ratings driver for the institution.
CYN generated a
net recovery in the first quarter of 2013 and also for full-year
2012. Net
charge-offs (NCO) totaled just 4bps in 2011. Fitch believes CYN
aggressively
identified its problem credits and took its losses early in 2009
instead of
prolonging the impairment time horizon of its loan portfolio. As
such, Fitch
expects NCOs to remain low in the near term, while
non-performing assets (NPAs)
gradually revert to historical lows.
CYN's solid asset quality is driven by good underwriting
practices and high net
worth borrowers. The strength of CYN's asset quality is
reaffirmed by its solid
performance despite operating in a relatively weaker economy.
Excluding covered
loans, loans based in California represented 80 percent of the
portfolio.
Commercial loans represent 44% of the loan portfolio and are the
primary lending
product for the company. Fitch views CYN's commercial portfolio
as being
relatively lower risk than commercial loan portfolios found at
similarly sized
banks. CYN's commercial unsecured loans typically have recourse
to the borrower.
This is a significant benefit to CYN, since its customer base is
largely
comprised of high net worth individuals. Since 2005, CYN has had
a cumulative
recovery rate of 36% compared to a 19% recovery rate for Fitch's
mid-tier
regional bank peer group.
CYN's return on average assets (ROAA) totaled 0.75% in first
quarter 2013
compared to 0.82% for full year 2012. Although comparatively
low, Fitch
considers CYN's profitability to be adequate on a risk adjusted
basis, given its
history of low credit losses.
Fitch believes near-term profitability will face headwinds
while margin
compression persists. Core margin has been relatively stable but
reported margin
has shown much larger declines due to CYN's $990 million covered
loan portfolio
which has accretable yield of over 12%.
Tangible capital levels dropped to 5.89% in 2012 due to loan
growth and
acquisitions. However, Fitch expects CYN to grow capital levels
to historical
norms, which is closer to 7%. In the first quarter of 2013,
CYN's tangible
common equity ratio was up to 6.35%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Viability Ratings
CYN's current ratings have limited upside. Both core earnings
and capital remain
a drag on CYN's current ratings. Given the near-term expectation
of earnings,
positive ratings momentum is unlikely. Conversely, negative
ratings pressure is
likely if asset quality measures deteriorate or if capital
ratios remain
stagnant or are managed at lower levels.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid Securities
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
CYN are all
notched down from CYN's Viability rating (VR) of 'a-' in
accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Therefore,
subordinated debt
and hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in CYN's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors
CYN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. Fitch believes
that they are not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch does not anticipate changes to CYN's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given its size and the lack of systemic importance of the
institution.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
City National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-'
--Preferred Stock at 'BB'
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
City National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Long-term Deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Market linked deposits at 'Aemr';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar (April 04, 2013)
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment (April 23, 2013)
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014 (Apr 29,
2013)
U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here (Feb 28, 2013)
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
(Aug 7, 2012)
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug 15, 2012);
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug 10, 2012)
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Dec 05, 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Risk Radar - APAC Overview
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q13
here
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
here
U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.