WARSAW/PARIS/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City of
Gdansk's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+',
and its
National Long-term rating at 'AA-(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gdansk's strong operating performance,
its prudent
financial management and effective monitoring of budget, which
results in a
strong self-funding capacity and healthy debt ratios. The
ratings factor in
strong liquidity and stable debt expected over 2013-2015. The
ratings also take
into account projected high, but declining, capital expenditure,
persistent
pressure on operating expenditure and growing maintenance costs
in completed
investments.
Fitch expects the city to maintain an operating balance at about
10%-11% of
operating revenue in 2013-2015, which will allow Gdansk to cover
its annual
debt-service obligations of PLN145m p.a. by about 1.2x-2x on
average. The agency
does not expect the debt coverage (debt to current balance) to
exceed 10 years,
which will be well below the city's estimated long-term debt
maturity of 14-15
years and positive for the ratings.
Fitch expects Gdansk's capital expenditure to start declining in
2013, as large
infrastructure investments approach completion. These large
investments should
still remain high at PLN900m in 2013 (32% of total expenditure)
but are down
from PLN1,100m in 2012 (39% of total expenditure), and should
continue to fall
below PLN500m by 2015. As capital revenue and the current
balance will finance
the majority of capital expenditure, debt financing needs should
remain limited.
However, completed investments may put pressure on the budget in
the medium
term, due to growing maintenance costs.
Fitch forecasts that investments may increase Gdansk's direct
debt to PLN1,400m
by 2015, but the latter should stabilise at 65%-70% of current
revenue
(PLN1,227m or 64% of current revenue in 2012). This is because
Fitch expects
revenue to rise based on growth of income and property taxes,
supported by the
expansion of the city's tax base. Because the majority of
Gdansk's debt was
drawn from international financial institutions, the city has
low funding costs,
a long debt maturity and a smooth debt repayment profile.
Like other Polish subnationals, Gdansk has historically faced
pressure to
increase operating expenditure. This is driven mainly by
under-funded
responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by
the state and
inflexible spending on education and social care.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may result from a sustained deterioration in
operating performance
far below Fitch's expectations or a significant rise in debt
resulting in weak
debt coverage exceeding 15 years.
The ratings may be upgraded if the city maintains sound
operating performance
for three consecutive years, with an operating margin well above
Fitch's
expectations, accompanied by direct risk stabilising at below
60% of current
revenue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 330 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
