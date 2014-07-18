(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the
National Long-term
rating at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, the National
Short-term rating at
'F1+(zaf)' and the National senior unsecured ratings on its
outstanding bonds at
'AA-(zaf)'.
The ratings reflect CoJ's important status as the largest city
in South Africa;
its sound management, with a fair degree of sophistication, and
successfully
tested access to capital markets; and strong and stable
financial profile, with
sustainable debt and improved liquidity.
The ratings also take into account an operating environment that
is under
pressure from high unemployment and strong demographic growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Institutional Framework
Johannesburg is the largest city in South Africa and the
economic capital of
Gauteng, the wealthiest and most populous province in the
country. The entity is
one of eight South African metropolitan municipalities.
Municipalities govern
their territories under national and provincial legislation, and
are entitled to
an equitable share of national revenue to finance part of their
functions and
responsibilities
Economy
Johannesburg is the wealthiest city in South Africa and the
nation's financial
and corporate hub. The municipality accounts for about 16% of
national GDP and
has an historical record of significantly higher rates of growth
than the
national economy. In a context of national economic slowdown,
structural high
unemployment and substantial immigration flows. Fitch expects
activity generated
by the implementation of the city's ZAR100bn 10-year investment
plan to support
the performance of CoJ's economy, and to lead to an average GDP
growth of 2.5%
per annum over the medium term.
Debt and Liquidity
CoJ's debt is sustainable. Fitch expects direct debt service
(interest and
principal) to continue to be covered by operating balance over
the medium term,
and debt stock to remain at three to four years of current
balance. Fitch also
expects CoJ's debt to revenue ratio to remain at below the
city's self-imposed
cap of 45% over the medium term. An average life of debt of
about seven years
indicating low refinancing risk further underpins
sustainability.
According to preliminary data, cash was ZAR5.5bn for the
financial year ended
June 2014 on the back of recovering tax and fee collection
rates, which are
forecast to have improved to 93% in the fiscal year ended June
2014 from 90% in
FYE12. Liquidity is expected to remain in excess of debt
servicing requirements
through to 2015, although fund balance/working capital is
forecast to have
declined to about ZAR1bn in FY14 from the level of about ZAR2bn
recorded in FY13
and FY12. According to preliminary figures CoJ's sinking fund
was valued at
ZAR3bn at FYE14, up from 2.5bn at FYE13.
Fiscal Performance
The city's operating margin recovered to a sound 14% at end-June
2014, from
11.4% in 2013. Fitch expects the margin to range between 14%
and 15% over the
medium term, compared with CoJ's project rise of up to 20% by
2017. Operating
margin is likely to be held back by higher expenses, driven by
increased costs
of goods and services in an economic environment where inflation
could rise to
8%.
Sound Management
CoJ is run by capable and fairly sophisticated management, with
internal
guidelines for budgetary performance. Access to capital markets
has proved
successful since the city's first issue in 2004. Unqualified
auditor's opinion
obtained in 2013 indicates that the city is successfully
addressing
long-standing accounting issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The probability of a positive rating action on CoJ in the near
term is low owing
to the Negative Outlook on the sovereign, which reflects weak
national growth as
well as twin national budget and current account deficits.
Developments that could lead to a negative rating action are
significant
deterioration of budgetary performance with operating margin
falling below 10%
and/or tax and fee collection rates falling below 90% with a
substantial rise in
provisions for doubtful receivables.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mirta Fava
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States' dated 23 April 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.