WARSAW/PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Kielce's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR)
'BBB-' and National Long-term rating at 'A-(pol)'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Kielce's improved operating
performance and
adequate debt ratios, as a result of effective financial and
operating
management. It also takes into account the city's moderate
direct debt and
limited borrowing requirements as financing for the latest
investment cycle has
mostly been obtained. The ratings also factor in expected
increase of Kielce's
indirect risk over the medium term.
Fitch expects the city to maintain satisfactory operating
performance in
2014-2016, with the operating margin averaging 7%. This will be
supported by the
city authorities' prudent financial policy and continued cost
control and the
expected growth of the national economy. In 2013 Kielce's
operating performance
improved substantially, with an operating margin of 8.4%,
compared with the
average for 2009-2012 of 5.3%.
To limit growth of the more rigid expenditure, the city's
authorities are
closely monitoring spending on employment, optimising the school
network,
organising collective tenders for utilities and modernising
public buildings.
These measures have allowed Kielce to keep operating spending
increase below
operating revenue growth for the past two years. Fitch expects
this to continue.
Fitch forecasts Kielce's direct debt in 2014-2016 to remain
moderate, at 60% of
current revenue, given its smaller debt appetite than most of
its peers. The
agency expects the city's annual capex to peak at PLN260m in
2014 (22% of total
spending), before declining as investments co-financed from the
2007-2013 EU
budget taper off. Majority of this capex is being financed by
capital revenue
(including EU funding) and the current balance, limiting the
city's debt
financing needs.
Fitch expects the city's debt-service and debt-coverage ratios
to remain healthy
in 2014-2016. Debt service, projected to average PLN40m
(excluding early debt
repayments), is likely to be covered by the operating balance by
1.5x-2x. The
debt to current balance ratio is likely to be 11 years, below
the city's debt
maturity of 12-13 years.
In January 2014 Kielce repaid PLN28m of high interest-bearing
loans maturing in
2015-2017. Fitch views this as a positive rating factor, as
these operations
allow the city to reduce the cost of debt, and smooth the debt
repayment
profile, reducing refinancing risk in the medium term.
The city's indirect risk, which arises mainly from PSEs' debt,
is expected by
Fitch to increase to PLN140m by end-2016 from a low PLN57m in
2013. However,
their risk to Kielce's budget is alleviated, as these companies
have the
capacity to repay their debt from rents paid by housing tenants
or tariffs paid
by end-users.
The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than the
majority of other
Polish cities that are capitals of regions. GDP per capita in
2011 (latest
available data) for the Kielecki sub-region, which includes
Kielce and
surrounding towns and villages, was 80.4% of the national
average. However,
Fitch assesses Kielce's wealth indicators to be around the
national average, as
it is the strongest city in the sub-region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from the city stabilising its operating
performance in
line with 2013 results, and achieving a debt to current balance
ratio at below
10 years.
A downgrade could result from a significant rise in debt or a
sustained
deterioration in operating performance with the operating margin
below 5%,
leading to debt service continuously exceeding the operating
balance.
