BARCELONA, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
City of Madrid's
(Madrid) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at `BBB'.
The Outlook on
the ratings is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency
rating at `F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the City of Madrid's strong economy,
growing tax base
as well as a volatile current margin and significant debt. The
ratings also
reflect Fitch's expectations that the city will improve its
financial
performance and that it will deleverage over the medium term.
Madrid is the political capital of Spain and the seat of
political
decision-making in the country. Fitch considers that as Spain's
administrative
centre Madrid is less exposed to economic cycles than other
cities in Spain.
Since 2010 Madrid has lost 1.2% of its population to reach 3.23
million in 2012,
but remains the country's largest city at 7% of the national
population. Between
Q208 and 2013, the number of jobseekers rose 2.2x in Madrid
versus 2.5x for
Spain. Unemployment in the region of Madrid was estimated at
19.5% versus 26.3%
for Spain at Q213, and its GDP per capita was estimated at 29%
above national
average.
Property tax, the city main source of tax revenue, is rather
resilient to the
economic cycle and has benefitted from an increase of the tax
rate as well and
in the value of properties on the city fringe. Consequently,
property tax
amounted to EUR1201m in 2012, up from EUR305m in 2002, and is
estimated by the
city at EUR1.2bn in 2013, or 26% of current revenue.
The city estimates that its debt will reach EUR6.78bn at
end-2013, up from
EUR4.18bn at end-2010, following its decision to assume the debt
of several
companies under the city's administration. Excluding these
liabilities, the
city's debt would only reach EUR4.2bn at end-2013. The city
faces debt repayment
of EUR700m per year up to 2015. Over the long-term, Madrid
expects its debt to
decline sharply, mainly as a consequence of limited investments.
The city has
also passed measures to contain operating expenditure growth
and, in particular,
to restructure its public sector entities. In its updated
financial plan, Madrid
said it would either cut spending or review some of the tax
exemptions currently
in place should current revenue be lower than expected.
The city expects its current balance to improve to EUR1.2bn in
2013 from EUR989m
in 2012 and EUR0.5bn in 2011, which would mean a strong current
margin of 26%
versus 22.9% in 2012 and 13% in 2011. Fitch expects the current
margin to
slightly decline in the next three years but should remain above
20% up to 2015.
Madrid is the political capital of the Autonomous Community of
Madrid
(BBB/Negative/F2) and the political and economic capital of
Spain
(BBB/Negative/F2). Like other cities in Spain, Madrid is
responsible for town
planning, street lighting, waste collection and treatment, local
police and
public transport.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Negative in line with the ratings of the Kingdom
of Spain and any
downward rating action of the sovereign would be replicated in
the ratings of
Madrid.
The ratings may also be downgraded if Madrid is unable to
deliver its targets
according to its financial plan, with a weak current balance or
an inability to
deleverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 84 00
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local, Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States" dated 9 April 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.