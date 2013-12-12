PARIS/FRANKFURT, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Marseille's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A+' with Stable Outlook and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the city's prudent management, sound operating performance and strong indirect state support due to the city's importance as the second-largest in France. These strengths are partly offset by its weak socio-economic profile and large stock of debt. Economic prospects are underpinned by sustained state support, strong private investment and development of tourism. Fitch expects tourism to be boosted by long-term impact of the Marseille Provence - 2013 European Capital of Culture event. However, Marseille has a low-skilled workforce and lacks high value-added industries and services, leading to high unemployment. The city's operating margin is expected by Fitch to decline in 2013 to 15.7% of operating revenue, mostly owing to one-off operating spending linked to cultural events. Fitch believes the operating margin should stabilise at about 18% of operating revenue over the medium term provided the city keeps average expenditure growth at about 2% a year. We forecast a current margin of 12.2% for 2016, down from 13.8% in 2012. The outcome of the next municipal elections, in March 2014, could change the budgetary strategy of the city. Direct debt is high, and is expected to reach EUR1.82bn in 2013 or 164% of current revenue, up slightly from EUR1.8bn in 2012. Debt payback is expected to weaken in 2013 to 15.6 years, from 12 years in 2012. Debt should remain stable in the medium term and continue to weigh on the city's financial flexibility. Direct risk, which includes public private partnership commitments and ancillary budgets' debt, should increase to 188% of current revenue in 2014 from 169% in 2013 following the completion of Marseille's football stadium renovation. Its operating balance currently is not sufficient to not cover debt service, but Marseille has a diversified and reliable funding base, notably in its EUR700m EMTN programme. Capital expenditure should peak at EUR256.2m in 2013, up from EUR219m in 2012, and fall back to about EUR200m per year until 2016. Fitch considers Marseille can adjust its discretionary capital spending to its self-financing capacity in the medium term despite a backlog of capital projects. We forecast 20.8% average self-financing rate, after debt repayment, from 2013 to 2016. Marseille's administration has been modernised since 2008 to improve efficiency. Financial management is prudent, with a track record of reliable forecasts. This supports Marseille's ability to implement its budgetary strategy. Cash flow predictability and tight monitoring underpin Marseille's sound liquidity management. Short-term funding is mainly based on a EUR200m billets de tresorerie programme, backed-up by sufficient committed short-term credit lines. Marseille's guaranteed debt is high, at EUR1.117bn in 2012, and mainly directed towards social housing. We do not consider it as a material risk since social housing institutions are heavily regulated by the State. RATING SENSITIVITIES A current margin below 10%, a debt payback ratio consistently above 17 years and failure to stabilise direct debt stock could lead to a downgrade. Although unlikely, a current margin consistently above 20% and sustained reduction of direct risk could lead to an upgrade. The rating actions are: Long term foreign and local currency issuer rating: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable. 