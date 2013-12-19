PARIS, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City
of Rennes's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable. The agency
also affirmed Rennes's EUR200m EMTN programme's long-term rating
at 'AA' and its
short-term rating at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the City of Rennes are underpinned by its track
record of sound
operating performance, moderate indebtedness, sound governance
and its strong
economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that, despite
expected
weakening for the next three years, both performance and debt
metrics will
remain compatible with the current ratings.
Fitch estimates the operating margin to have weakened in 2013 to
a still
comfortable 15.6%, mostly due to sluggish indirect tax revenue.
We expect the
operating margin to decline to about 13% by 2016, as cuts in
state transfers
will weigh on operating revenue. Enhanced cost control should
moderate operating
expenditure growth but not enough to fully offset the revenue
slump.
Rennes's financial flexibility mostly rests on its tax-raising
ability, as local
tax pressure is moderate compared with other major French
cities. However, our
forecasts do not envisage any tax hikes for the next three
years.
Capital expenditure net of self-financing is high, amounting to
79% on average
since 2008. We forecast a sustained level of capital expenditure
of EUR80m per
year until 2016, amid a weakening of the city's self-financing
capacity. This
should lead to an increase of debt.
Direct debt is moderate and is expected by Fitch to account for
51% of current
revenue at end-2013. The debt payback ratio should remain sound
at 3.5 years,
while debt servicing is largely covered by the operating
balance. Debt structure
is sound and does not include high-risk structured products. We
expect debt to
increase to 58% of current revenue by end-2016, with a debt
payback ratio of
five years. Liquidity is sound and backed up by adequate
revolving and
short-term credit lines.
Debt guarantees are high, totalling at EUR182m at end-2012. They
are on a
downward trend and mostly for regulated social housing entities.
Rennes's public
sector entities are fully self-funded and do not bear
significant amount of
debt.
Rennes benefits from a stable political context and sound
governance, with a
high level of integration with its inter-municipal grouping,
Rennes Metropole
(AA+/Stable/F1+). We believe Rennes's ability to implement its
medium-term
financial strategy is underpinned by its skilled administration
and prudent
financial management.
Despite a challenging industrial restructuring, Rennes's economy
remains
dynamic, well diversified, and displays structurally
below-average unemployment.
Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young, highly
qualified
population, low real-estate prices and outstanding public
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could be triggered by a stable
operating margin and a
sustained decrease of the direct risk payback ratio to under
four years.
A consistent weakening of operating performance resulting in the
direct risk
payback ratio of more than nine years on a sustained basis could
result in a
negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 956 7064
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.