(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Szczecin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Szczecin's prudent financial management and
rationalisation
of its operating spending, its self-funding capacity and healthy
debt ratios.
The ratings also factor in high liquidity and moderate direct
debt. They also
take into account growing indirect risk, persistent pressure on
operating
spending and growing maintenance costs from completed
investments.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its robust operating
performance with an
operating margin of 11% per annum in 2014-2016, which will allow
to cover its
annual debt service of PLN70m by about 3x on average. This will
be driven by the
city's control on operating spending growth, and by increasing
revenue from
local taxes and fees, supported by the expansion of the city's
tax base.
Fitch forecasts Szczecin's direct debt will be moderate at 60%
of current
revenue in 2014-2016, (2013: PLN935m; 57%), as almost all
medium-term debt
financing needs were met in 2012. Fitch estimates that the
city's capex for
2014-2016 will average PLN420m a year (20% of total spending).
Over 50% of the
capex will be financed by capital revenue, as the city has
secured EU grants for
its investments. However, completed investments may put extra
spending pressure
on the city's budget in the medium term due to growing
maintenance costs.
Fitch projects that Szczecin's debt service and debt-to-current
balance ratios
will remain healthy in 2014-2016. The debt-to-current balance
ratio may increase
to seven years, which is well below the average debt maturity
estimated by Fitch
of 20 years. The city is exposed to interest rate and FX risks,
as almost all of
Szczecin's debt carries floating rates (80%) and 44% is
euro-denominated.
However, the city's prudent budgetary approach takes into
account of these risks
so that any adverse impact should be manageable.
Fitch regards the city's strong liquidity buffer and liquidity
management
practices as a positive rating factor. Cash in the city's
accounts plus liquid
deposits averaged above PLN130m at the end of each month in
2013, yielding
PLN6.5m in interest income. The city has not had the need to use
its liquidity
credit line of PLN150m.
Fitch expects Szczecin's indirect risk from municipal companies'
debt to
increase to about PLN800m in 2015 from PLN612m at end-2013.
However, such
contingent risk is mitigated by the municipal companies'
capacity to repay their
debt by themselves. Although Szczecin may support its companies
through capital
injections, they should be small in relation to the city's
budget.
As with other Polish subnationals, Szczecin's operating
expenditure has
historically faced growth pressure. This is driven mainly by
under-funded
responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by
the State and the
structural inflexibility of operating spending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's
operating margin to
below 7%, accompanied by debt rising well above Fitch's
projections, resulting
in significant deterioration in the debt-to-current balance
ratio to beyond 10
years.
Szczecin's rating could be upgraded if the city sustainably
strengthens its
operating performance, with an operating margin above 12%
accompanied by
stabilising direct debt following containment of capex in the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International
Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April
2014, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.