(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
City of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating action affects Turin's senior unsecured debt,
including a bond of
nominal EUR355m at issue (XS0373247104), as well as future
senior unsecured
borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt: Direct debt totals EUR3bn so far in 2014, including
EUR100m loans
subsidised by the national government. We expect it to rise to
EUR3.5bn, or 2.5x
the budget, by 2016 when about EUR450m of borrowings from CDP
(BBB+/Stable) in
2013 and 2014 to pay down commercial liabilities are also
considered. Payables
have declined to below EUR500, from an average EUR600m, or 50%
of operating
revenue, in 2010-2013. While Turin's debt is close to the legal
limit, Fitch
expects the city to borrow a further EUR300m in 2014-2016 to
fund new
investments. Debt service coverage is expected to remain weak,
just below 1x,
with debt at 40 years of the current balance.
Fiscal Performance: Fitch expects Turin to report an operating
balance of
EUR200m in 2014-2016, or around 15% of current revenue,
supported by increasing
property tax revenue, which partially offset lower State
transfers. We expect a
rebound in capital spending to about EUR200m per annum in
2015-2016 to be
partially debt-financed, as the national government relaxes
borrowing rules from
2015, while requiring cities to maintain a balanced budget.
Economy: Despite a slight recovery of exports, mainly driven by
automotive and
manufacturing (+8.5% in 2013, especially towards the US, Brazil
and China),
Fitch believes that persistent slack in domestic demand will
lead to flat GDP in
2014 and marginal growth of 0.5% in 2015.
Expected modest growth in the tourism and public services
sectors will add
little impetus to Turin's current revenues, which we expect to
remain at EUR1.3m
in the medium term. In 2013 the employment rate declined 1.5pp
to 62% compared
with the previous year, especially in light of the weak
construction and
commerce sectors. However, we believe the unemployment rate to
remain around 11%
in the medium term, on the back of strengthening the industry
and tertiary
sectors.
Management: Fitch is confident that Turin's management will
continue to keep
current spending under tight control, maintaining it at about
EUR1m in the
medium term, in line with the national spending review. Turin's
fund balance of
EUR57m in 2013 is largely provisioned for difficult-to collect
receivables.
Provisions are being raised further in 2014, edging closer to
EUR100m, or 50% of
Fitch's estimated impaired receivables.
Institutional Framework: Redesigned property and waste
collection taxes will
raise the financial autonomy of cities, making them less
dependent on national
subsidies. As cost cuts help offset curtailment of national
subsidies Turin's
challenge is to strengthen its tax and fee collection rates to
improve its
operating cash flow generation capacity. In the meantime timely
payment of debt
service remains somewhat reliant on preferential payments
allowed by Italian
legislation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens towards 10%,
and/or if overall long term debt, including advances to pay
commercial
liabilities, continues to climb above EUR3.5bn.
Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city manages to reduce
its financial
and commercial debt stock on a sustained basis, with the debt-to
current balance
ratio trending towards 25 years.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
