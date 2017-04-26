(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
CKI's rating reflects its standalone credit profile of 'BBB+'
and a one-notch
uplift on account of its linkages with its largest shareholder,
CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Income Drives Ratings: CKI's ratings are underpinned by
stable and
predictable income from a diversified portfolio of regulated
utilities and
infrastructure investments. Most cash inflow comes from its
regulated gas and
electricity network and water assets: Power Asset Holdings
(PAH) in Hong Kong;
UK Power Network Holdings Ltd, Northumbrian Water Group,
Northern Gas Networks
Ltd and Wales & West Gas Networks Ltd in the UK; and SA Power
Networks,
Powercor, Citipower and Australian Gas Networks in Australia.
Structural Subordination Risk: FFO is derived largely from
upstream dividends
and interest received on shareholder loans. However, CKI invests
with partners -
typically PAH in which it has a 38.9% stake, or other affiliates
in the Cheung
Kong group, including its parent CKHH - which effectively gives
it majority
control over its investments.
Solid Portfolio Credit Quality: We view the quality of the
aggregated portfolio
of CKI's dividend receipts in the high 'BBB' category.
Notwithstanding
structural subordination issues, the diversification of CKI's
investments and
its strong management team support CKI's 'BBB+' standalone
rating.
Linkages with CKHH: CKI's Long-Term IDR incorporates a one-notch
uplift on
account of operating and strategic linkages with its parent,
CKHH, which holds
75.67% of CKI. CKI is a key part of CKHH's infrastructure
business.
Prudent Approach to Acquisitions: CKI's approach to acquisitions
is to ensure an
adequate and immediate return. Acquisitions have typically been
in the regulated
utilities sector in countries with supportive regulatory
frameworks, but the
company has also invested in non-utility infrastructure segments
characterised
by high barriers to entry and stable cash flows. CKI also has a
record of
frequent equity issuance to maintain a sound capital structure.
Duet Acquisition Easily Accommodated: CKI announced on 16
January 2017 its plan
to acquire - through the formation of a JV between CKI, PAH and
Cheung Kong
Property Holdings Limited (CKP, A-/Positive) - 100% of
ASX-listed Duet Group
(Duet) for an equity value of AUD7.4 billion (HKD42.4 billion).
CKI will take
40%, CKP 40% and PAH 20% in the JV. Duet primarily owns and
operates gas and
electricity distribution assets and gas transmission assets in
Australia, as
well as a 900 megawatt (MW) portfolio of low-CO2-emitting
generation assets in
Australia, the US and Europe. CKI's share of the acquisition
would amount to
around AUD2.96 billion (around HKD16.96 billion), which we
believe CKI would
fund with a mix of debt and available cash on hand, including
the HKD4.1 billion
in special dividend it received from PAH in February 2017.
The acquisition is consistent with CKI's strategy of investing
in regulated
utilities that provide stable and predictable returns and
operate in
jurisdictions with mature and transparent regulatory frameworks.
Duet's primary
businesses include Multinet Gas, a wholly regulated gas
distribution network
company in Victoria, Australia; a 66% stake in United Energy, a
wholly regulated
electricity distribution network company, also in Victoria; and
the Dampier
Banbury Pipeline, which is the main gas transmission pipeline in
Western
Australia. We expect the transaction to close by May 2017, and
the acquired
assets to yield stable dividends to CKI.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CKI's Long-Term IDR incorporates a one-notch uplift on account
of linkages with
its parent, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable)
which holds 75.67%
of CKI. CKI is a key part of CKHH's infrastructure business.
CKI's standalone
rating is supported by a stable and predictable income stream
from a diversified
portfolio of investments primarily in regulated utilities but
also in
infrastructure assets. We view the aggregated portfolio of CKI
dividend receipts
in the high 'BBB' category, taking account factors such as
structural
subordination issues and a strong CKI management team.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Moderate increase in cash-inflow from associates/joint
ventures and
investments in 2017-2019
- Dividend growth-rate increasing consistent with historical
levels
- Acquisition of Duet completes in May 2017; CKI's share of the
acquisition is
HKD16.96 billion
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
positive rating actions include:
- An upgrade of CKI's ratings would be contingent on the rating
of its parent
CKHH being upgraded (which is unlikely in the near-term due to
CKHH's business
and financial profile) together with CKI's standalone rating
profile improving
to levels consistent with an 'A-'.
For CKI's standalone ratings:
- Fitch-adjusted FFO interest cover of above 5.5x on a sustained
basis (7.6x
end-2016); and
- Significantly stronger cash-inflow quality; and
- Positive Fitch-adjusted FCF on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Weakening strategic or operational ties between CKI and its
parent
- A downgrade of CKHH's rating
For CKI's standalone rating:
- Fitch-adjusted FFO interest cover below 4.5x on a sustained
basis
- Weaker quality cash-inflow from investments due to significant
acquisitions in
the non-regulated sector that undermine the quality of cash
flows to CKI
- Negative Fitch-adjusted FCF on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
CKI had cash and cash equivalents of HKD11.8 billion in 2016
(2015: HKD7.9
billion) against HKD9.9 billion of short-term maturities (2015:
HKD zero
billion) and total debt of HKD26.4 billion (2015: HKD25.1
billion), which
includes HKD9.5 billion of perpetual securities, for which Fitch
does not give
any equity credit. CKI has an internal policy not to maintain
any undrawn
committed credit lines. Debt maturities are generally well
laddered. The company
has strong and proven access to the bank and debt capital
markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
