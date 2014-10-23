(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/BARCELONA, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Clearstream
Banking, Luxembourg's (CBL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA' and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa'. The agency has also affirmed
Euroclear Bank's
Long-term IDR at 'AA+' and its VR at 'aa+'. The Outlook on both
banks is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs AND IDRs
The VRs and IDRs of both CBL and Euroclear Bank reflect the
banks' leading
positions in the international post-trade securities services
industry and
strong standalone creditworthiness. In Europe, settlement is
fragmented,
reinforcing both groups' dominant role as international central
securities
depositories (ICSDs). Although their businesses are concentrated
on settlement
and custody, they have a wide franchise in terms of products and
markets they
cover.
The banks' mature franchises in international securities custody
and settlement
provide a resilient revenue base. In the context of limited
volume growth
potential, the banks are widening their product offering in
growth areas such as
collateral management and in fund businesses, but also
geographically. Fitch
assumes that this diversification will continue to be managed
prudently and is
therefore neutral for the ratings.
The ratings also reflect the banks' strong management, very low
risk appetite,
combined with stringent risk control frameworks, prudent
liquidity management
and sound capitalisation.
CBL's weaker capitalisation continues to be the main driver of
the one-notch
differential between Euroclear Bank's 'AA+' and CBL's 'AA' IDRs,
although CBL
has substantially strengthened its capital base in the past 18
months,
increasing reported equity to EUR890m at end-June 2014, from
around EUR500m at
end-2012. This was partly achieved by CBL retaining its full net
earnings in the
past two years. Historically CBL's dividend pay-out ratios have
been very high,
a result of its ultimate parent Deutsche Boerse AG's tight
capital management
and focus on returns to shareholders.
The improvement in the capital position of CBL has reduced the
bank's
vulnerability against larger-than-expected losses. However
Euroclear Bank's
capitalisation remains stronger, not only in absolute terms but
also in terms of
risk-weighted capital ratios. CBL's and Euroclear Bank's common
equity Tier
1-to-weighted risks ratios were 20% and 36%, respectively at
end-March 2014.
Both banks' management teams have a high degree of depth and
relevant expertise
given the specific nature of these groups' businesses. Euroclear
Bank has a
strong corporate culture with high risk awareness. The bank's
risk profile and
risk appetite are very low. CBL is highly integrated into the
Deutsche Boerse
group, including in terms of risk management and risk framework,
which Fitch
views as sophisticated. Lending is only to facilitate
settlement, almost
entirely secured and essentially intraday.
For both banks, operational risk is by far the most important
and most
unpredictable risk they face. With the exception of the
settlement with the US
Treasury Department Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) in
2013 for CBL,
operational losses to date have been very low for both banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs AND IDRs
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that both banks'
risk profile
will not deteriorate. The banks are primarily exposed to
operational risk,
reflecting high volume flows and reliance on IT systems. The
banks' VRs and IDRs
are sensitive to worse-than-expected operational risk event,
particularly given
their fairly low absolute volume of capital. To mitigate this,
credit risk is
maintained at very low levels, liquidity risk is tightly
managed, and capital
ratios are maintained at high levels. Fitch expects this to
continue.
The implementation of CRR/CRDIV in January 2014 resulted in a
fall in both
banks' weighted risks capital ratios due to increases in capital
requirements.
Current reported risk weighted capital ratios remain in line
with the banks'
ratings, respectively; however, a weakening of their capital
bases would put
downward pressure on CBL's and Euroclear Bank's VRs and IDRs.
A sustained reduction in transaction volumes could put downward
pressure on the
ratings if it leads to lower profits and a weakening in the
ability to absorb
operational losses. Downside risk to the banks' IDRs and VRs
could also arise
from a material change in risk appetite or risk profile, which
however is
unlikely in Fitch's view. The ratings are also sensitive to new
regulations that
might endanger their business model but Fitch does not view this
as likely over
the next two years.
Due to the high levels of the ratings, upward movement is
unlikely for both CBL
and Euroclear Bank.
Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR is above the Long-term IDR of the
Belgian
sovereign (AA/Stable) as there is little direct Belgian risk on
either side of
the bank's balance sheet. In Fitch's opinion, this also means
the bank is much
less exposed to (albeit not entirely immune to) indirect
sovereign-associated
reputation, business and operational risks compared with Belgian
commercial
banks. A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would not therefore
automatically
trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's IDRs or VR, but could do
so in a more
extreme scenario where the risk of the bank's franchise coming
under pressure
increases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
CBL would first look to Deutsche Boerse AG for support. However,
Fitch believes
there is an extremely high probability of external support for
CBL, both from
market participants and ultimately from the Luxembourg
authorities if required.
Similarly, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability
of external
support for Euroclear Bank, both from market participants and
ultimately from
the Belgian authorities if required.
Fitch's expectation on support for these two banks reflects
their major role as
post-trade market infrastructure in international securities
custody and
settlement in Europe and the requisite to maintain orderly
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of CBL and
Euroclear Bank are
potentially sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about
the ability (as
reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Luxembourg and
Belgian states,
respectively, to provide timely support to the banks, if
required.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the European Union. CBL
and Euroclear Bank
are both subject to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive,
but also carry
out important financial market infrastructure functions, on
which the resolution
approach and agenda is less advanced than is the case for
commercial banks.
While Fitch's base case is that our sovereign support
assumptions for the banks
are likely to weaken, it is possible that they may not weaken to
the same extent
as is the case for most commercial banks in the European Union.
The interplay between banks and the market infrastructure
resolution agenda is
complex and it remains to be determined how these will affect
ICSDs. Hence,
CBL's and Euroclear Bank's '1' Support Ratings and 'A-' Support
Rating Floors
may or may not be downgraded and revised down, respectively, to
as low as '5'
and 'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES -
EUROCLEAR BANK
The hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by Euroclear Finance 2,
guaranteed by
Euroclear Bank, are notched off Euroclear Bank's VR. Therefore,
the rating has
been affirmed and is sensitive to a change in Euroclear Bank's
VR. In accordance
with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid
Securities', Euroclear Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated
four notches
below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these
securities relative
to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches).
The rating actions are as follows:
Euroclear Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities (XS0219847364): affirmed at 'A'
Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (CBL)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+ 34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.