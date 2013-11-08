Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg's (CBL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa'. The Outlook on CBL's Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. The agency has also affirmed Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR at 'AA+' and its VR at 'aa+'. The Outlook on Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs AND IDRs

The revision of the Outlook on CBL's Long-term IDR reflects management's initiatives and measures undertaken in the past few months to strengthen CBL and its parent, Clearstream International's, capitalisation.

Fitch revised CBL's Outlook to Negative in February 2013 following the exposure to a potential USD340m charge from the then announced investigations of the US Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC). It was announced on 28 October 2013 that the potential penalty has been reduced to USD169m, and CBL has the option to settle, subject to a 10% discount, reducing the charge to USD115m. Net of tax, this is equivalent to EUR83m, which is absorbable through CBL's 2013 earnings (H113 net income amounted to EUR48m).

CBL and Clearstream International's regulatory total capital has been increased in 2013 to EUR680m and EUR1.1bn, respectively. The Outlook revision takes into account Fitch's expectation that CBL's capitalisation will be protected from excessive dividend upstreaming and will be further strengthened, including through a reduction in historically high dividend pay-out ratios.

The affirmation of the IDRs and VRs of Euroclear Bank and CBL reflects the banks' major role in the international post-trade securities services industry as international central securities depositories (ICSD) and continued strong standalone strengths. The banks' low risk profiles, stringent risk control framework, sound capitalisation and carefully managed liquidity are key rating drivers.

The one-notch differential between Euroclear Bank's 'AA+' and CBL's 'AA' IDRs mainly reflects CBL's weaker capitalisation and its internal capital generation that is somewhat jeopardised by historically high dividend pay-out ratios, a result of its ultimate parent, Deutsche Boerse AG's, tight capital management and focus on returns to shareholders.

CBL is the main operating subsidiary of Clearstream International and is an integral part of the Deutsche Boerse group, which is a global and integrated provider of stock exchanges, derivative trading and clearing, custody and settlement services. There are ring-fencing agreements in place, which ensure that adequate capital is retained at CBL and Clearstream International. CBL's total capital to risk-weighted assets was 30.9% at end-September 2013.

Euroclear Bank is the main operating subsidiary of Euroclear PLC, the ultimate parent of the Euroclear group. Its sister companies are central securities depositories, mainly providing equity and domestic bond settlement services. Euroclear Bank's equity and Tier 1 capital ratio amounted to EUR1.4bn and 43% at end-2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs AND IDRs

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that neither banks' risk profile will deteriorate. Risk management is strong, and systems have proven to be robust. Lending is only to facilitate settlement, almost entirely secured and very short term (essentially intraday).

The banks are primarily exposed to operational risk, reflecting high volume flows and reliance on IT systems. However, operational risk is well controlled and, to date, losses have been low. The banks' VRs and IDRs are sensitive to any higher than expected operational risk event, particularly given the relatively low absolute volume of capital. To mitigate this, credit risk is maintained at low levels, liquidity risk is tightly managed, and capital ratios are maintained at high levels. Fitch expects this to continue.

A sustained reduction in transaction volumes could put downward pressure on the ratings if it led to lower profits and weakened the ability to absorb operational losses. The banks' mature franchises in international securities custody and settlement provide a resilient revenue base. Fitch expects limited volume growth, given the weak global economic environment, but the risk of lower volumes is mitigated by the widening of the banks' services offering, in particular in the collateral management and fund businesses, as well as tight cost control.

Downside risk to the banks' IDRs and VRs could also arise from a material change in risk appetite or risk profile, which is unlikely, in Fitch's view. The ratings are also sensitive to new regulations that might potentially endanger their business model but Fitch does not view this as pressing within the ratings horizon.

Due to the high levels of the ratings, upward movement is unlikely for either CBL or Euroclear Bank.

Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR is above the Belgian sovereign's Long-term IDR (AA/Stable) as there is little direct Belgian risk on either side of the bank's balance sheet. In Fitch's opinion, this also means the bank is much less exposed to (albeit not entirely immune from) indirect sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks compared to Belgian commercial banks. A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would not automatically trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's IDRs or VR, but could do so in a more extreme scenario if it increased the risk of the bank's franchise coming under pressure.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

CBL would first look to Deutsche Boerse AG for support. However, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for CBL, both from market participants and ultimately from the Luxembourg authorities if required. Similarly, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for Euroclear Bank, from both market participants and ultimately the Belgian authorities if required.

Fitch's expectation of support for these two banks reflects their major role as post-trade market infrastructure in international securities custody and settlement in Europe and the need to maintain orderly markets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of CBL and Euroclear Bank are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Luxembourg and Belgian states, respectively, to provide timely support to the banks, if required.

In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the European Union, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. However, the legislative agenda on a potential resolution regime for market infrastructure is less advanced, the interplay between banks and the market infrastructure resolution agenda is complex and it remains to be determined how these will affect ICSDs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES - EUROCLEAR BANK

The hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by Euroclear Finance 2, guaranteed by Euroclear Bank, are notched off Euroclear Bank's VR. Therefore, the rating has been affirmed and is sensitive to any change in Euroclear Bank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', Euroclear Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

The rating actions are as follows:

Euroclear Bank

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'

Hybrid Tier 1 securities (XS0219847364): affirmed at 'A'

Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (CBL)

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'

Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'