LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close
Brothers Group's
(CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers
Limited's (CBL)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable
Outlooks. Their
Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT,
CBG's ratings are underpinned by the strong stable performance
and proven track
record in niche markets of its largest operating subsidiary,
CBL. The ratings of
CBL and CBG are aligned, in line with Fitch's criteria, due to
the absence of
double leverage and the high fungibility of capital and
liquidity between the
parent and the bank. Other group subsidiaries operate in asset
management and
securities trading but their operations are small compared with
those of CBL.
CBL's loan book is extended to higher risk, specialised
industries in which the
bank's management is highly experienced. It also tends to be
backed by strong
collateral, is generally fragmented and of short maturity.
Nonetheless, Fitch
views the very fast loan book growth in FY10-FY12 with some
concern, although we
understand that CBL tends to grow counter-cyclically, as it
takes advantage of
the tighter supply of credit during times of stress to grow.
Growth moderated in
FY13, as supply in the market eased, but remained relatively
high at +13%
year-on-year.
Capitalisation was not pressured by loan growth in 2013 given
the highly
profitable nature of its business model. Strong profitability
increased the
group's Core Tier 1 ratio to a comfortable 13.3% at FYE13.
CBL reported 4.3% of gross loans as impaired at FYE13, slightly
lower than the
previous year as a result of both loan growth and the recovery
and write off of
old legacy loans. New loans continued to perform well. Most of
the group's
impaired loans arose from the asset finance and remaining legacy
(pre-2009)
property books. Impairment reserves cover about 30% of impaired
loans,
reflecting the secured nature of lending. This figure is
generally lower than
the market but has proved sufficient in the past.
Margins in CBL's niche markets are high, reflecting the higher
risk nature of
its loans and pricing in the higher than average loan impairment
charges.
Pre-tax profit growth at the group remained strong in FY13. Most
of the group's
profitability continues to be generated by CBL, although there
has been some
improvement in its securities and asset management segments.
The group has significantly diversified its funding base since
2009 with an
increasing proportion of customer deposits. While there is still
some dependence
on wholesale markets, the risk is mitigated by the maturity of
term funding
being generally longer than that of lending (FYE13: weighted
average of 26 and
13 months respectively).
Liquidity is strong with a cushion of reserves with the central
bank and gilts
at 14.4% of total assets at FYE13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes that there is limited upside potential for CBL's
ratings given
the higher risk, but well-managed businesses, in which it is
involved. Negative
pressure could arise from weakening capitalisation or liquidity,
a significant
increase in leverage, a stronger focus on a single source of
funding, or an
increase in risk appetite.
The ratings of CBG and CBL are broadly sensitive to the same
factors. However,
for CBG the continued absence of any double leverage is also a
consideration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not rely on the possibility of possible extraordinary
support being
made available to the group by the UK government in its ratings.
Fitch does not
expect any change in its Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Close Brothers Group
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Close Brothers Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
