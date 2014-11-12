(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close Brothers Group's (CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers Limited's (CBL) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Their Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT CBG's and CBL's IDRs reflect the group's so far resilient business model, which is based on secured lending, short maturity loans, small ticket size and a longer maturity profile of funding compared to lending. In Fitch's view, this mitigates the higher risk nature of the bank's SME loan book and has resulted in a track record of strong performance through the cycle. CBG (the holdco) runs several businesses from separate subsidiaries, of which the largest by assets and earnings is the banking one, CBL. Other group subsidiaries operating in asset management and securities trading are smaller, but generally cash generative, do not have any debt, and in Fitch's opinion, do not pose significant additional risk to the group. CBL and CBG's ratings are aligned given the absence of double leverage, and the high fungibility of capital and liquidity between the parent and the bank. CBL provides asset, insurance premium, invoice, motor and property finance and benefits from the high margins available in these segments. Business origination is largely through brokers in premium finance, motor dealers in motor finance, but also through own branches (around 50 across the UK) in other segments. The track record is strong and risk is mitigated by the secured nature of lending, management's expertise and generally conservative underwriting standards and controls. Some risk could stem from the fast loan book growth over the past four years (14% in the year to end-July 2014, FYE14), although CBL's business model implies growing counter-cyclically, to benefit during periods of low credit supply in the market. We expect growth rates to moderate as competition among lenders returns. Asset quality at the bank has continued to improve since the moderate deterioration it suffered during the crisis (FYE14: impaired loans/ gross loans at 3%; peaked at 11.4% at FYE09) thanks to the favourable operating environment in the UK, completions and sale of property loans extended before January 2009 and write-offs in the property and asset finance books. Loan impairment charges (LICs) reduced to 0.9% of average loans in FY14 (FY13: 1.3%) which compares with an average loss rate over the past 25 years of 1.5%. Credit losses are compensated by strong margins, and LICs only consumed 18% of pre-impairment profit in FY14. We believe reserve coverage of impaired loans is adequate at around 30% given the secured nature of lending, while the unreserved part accounts for a low proportion of Fitch Core Capital (FYE14: 14%). Capitalisation is adequate for CBG's credit profile with a fully loaded Basel III ratio of 13.1% at FYE14 and a leverage ratio of 9.2%. Capital is supported by strong internal capital generation. CBL has historically kept its core Tier 1 ratio around 11%, upstreaming the excess to the group. The bank's funding is reasonably diversified comprising customer deposits (although the bulk of them are attracted online), secured and unsecured debt and bank facilities. Liquidity risk is mitigated by the maturity of funding being longer than that of lending. (FYE14: weighted average of 30 and 14 months, respectively). The group maintains a strong liquidity buffer, comprising GBP1.2bn of Bank of England reserves and gilts (16% of total assets) at FYE14, which Fitch believes it needs to maintain given the low proportion of deposits that can be considered core, at the bank. The bank has access to the Bank of England contingency liquidity facilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT Negative pressure on CBL's and CBG's ratings could arise if management increases its risk appetite, which could be in the form of aggressive lending growth in relatively new niches, reducing the gap between funding and loan maturity or continuing strong loan growth despite increases in competition, which may imply lower margins. The ratings would also be sensitive to weakening capitalisation, deterioration in asset quality and/or a weaker funding and liquidity position. Upside potential is limited given the relatively higher risk, albeit well-managed, businesses, in which it is involved. CBG and CBL's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors. However, for CBG the continued absence of double leverage is also a consideration. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch does not rely on the possibility of extraordinary support being made available to the group by the UK government in its ratings. Fitch does not expect any change in its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. The rating actions are as follows: Close Brothers Group plc Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Close Brothers Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Close Brothers Finance plc Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.