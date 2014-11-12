(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close
Brothers Group's
(CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers
Limited's (CBL)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable
Outlooks. Their
Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBG's and CBL's IDRs reflect the group's so far resilient
business model, which
is based on secured lending, short maturity loans, small ticket
size and a
longer maturity profile of funding compared to lending. In
Fitch's view, this
mitigates the higher risk nature of the bank's SME loan book and
has resulted in
a track record of strong performance through the cycle.
CBG (the holdco) runs several businesses from separate
subsidiaries, of which
the largest by assets and earnings is the banking one, CBL.
Other group
subsidiaries operating in asset management and securities
trading are smaller,
but generally cash generative, do not have any debt, and in
Fitch's opinion, do
not pose significant additional risk to the group. CBL and CBG's
ratings are
aligned given the absence of double leverage, and the high
fungibility of
capital and liquidity between the parent and the bank.
CBL provides asset, insurance premium, invoice, motor and
property finance and
benefits from the high margins available in these segments.
Business origination
is largely through brokers in premium finance, motor dealers in
motor finance,
but also through own branches (around 50 across the UK) in other
segments. The
track record is strong and risk is mitigated by the secured
nature of lending,
management's expertise and generally conservative underwriting
standards and
controls. Some risk could stem from the fast loan book growth
over the past four
years (14% in the year to end-July 2014, FYE14), although CBL's
business model
implies growing counter-cyclically, to benefit during periods of
low credit
supply in the market. We expect growth rates to moderate as
competition among
lenders returns.
Asset quality at the bank has continued to improve since the
moderate
deterioration it suffered during the crisis (FYE14: impaired
loans/ gross loans
at 3%; peaked at 11.4% at FYE09) thanks to the favourable
operating environment
in the UK, completions and sale of property loans extended
before January 2009
and write-offs in the property and asset finance books. Loan
impairment charges
(LICs) reduced to 0.9% of average loans in FY14 (FY13: 1.3%)
which compares with
an average loss rate over the past 25 years of 1.5%. Credit
losses are
compensated by strong margins, and LICs only consumed 18% of
pre-impairment
profit in FY14. We believe reserve coverage of impaired loans is
adequate at
around 30% given the secured nature of lending, while the
unreserved part
accounts for a low proportion of Fitch Core Capital (FYE14:
14%).
Capitalisation is adequate for CBG's credit profile with a fully
loaded Basel
III ratio of 13.1% at FYE14 and a leverage ratio of 9.2%.
Capital is supported
by strong internal capital generation. CBL has historically kept
its core Tier 1
ratio around 11%, upstreaming the excess to the group.
The bank's funding is reasonably diversified comprising customer
deposits
(although the bulk of them are attracted online), secured and
unsecured debt and
bank facilities. Liquidity risk is mitigated by the maturity of
funding being
longer than that of lending. (FYE14: weighted average of 30 and
14 months,
respectively). The group maintains a strong liquidity buffer,
comprising
GBP1.2bn of Bank of England reserves and gilts (16% of total
assets) at FYE14,
which Fitch believes it needs to maintain given the low
proportion of deposits
that can be considered core, at the bank. The bank has access to
the Bank of
England contingency liquidity facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on CBL's and CBG's ratings could arise if
management increases
its risk appetite, which could be in the form of aggressive
lending growth in
relatively new niches, reducing the gap between funding and loan
maturity or
continuing strong loan growth despite increases in competition,
which may imply
lower margins. The ratings would also be sensitive to weakening
capitalisation,
deterioration in asset quality and/or a weaker funding and
liquidity position.
Upside potential is limited given the relatively higher risk,
albeit
well-managed, businesses, in which it is involved.
CBG and CBL's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors.
However, for
CBG the continued absence of double leverage is also a
consideration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not rely on the possibility of extraordinary support
being made
available to the group by the UK government in its ratings.
Fitch does not
expect any change in its Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Close Brothers Group plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Close Brothers Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Close Brothers Finance plc
Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.