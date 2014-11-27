(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank Plc's (CB) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'F1', respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and its Support Rating (SR) at '1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Support Rating The bank's IDRs are driven by institutional support. Fitch believes that there is an extremely high probability of support being provided by its 100% parent, National Australia Bank (NAB; AA-/Stable), if required. NAB has demonstrated its support through capital injections and, more recently, the acquisition in October 2012, of most of CB's under-performing commercial real estate (CRE) loan portfolio. It also injected GBP300m of capital into CB in March 2014. In Fitch's view, CB is of limited strategic importance to NAB. CB is small in relation to the size of the overall group and the UK is not a strategic market for NAB. In October 2014, NAB stated publicly that the disposal of CB remained a priority. CB's improved performance, given more benign operating conditions, may create more favourable opportunities to enable this exit. The two-notch difference between CB's and NAB's Long-term IDRs reflects CB's low strategic importance to the group but also Fitch's view that support will continue to be provided as long as NAB controls CB. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating The Stable Outlook on CB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectations that the ratings will not change over the next 12-18 months, barring the occurrence of unexpected events. Changes in CB's IDRs and the SR would reflect changes to Fitch's view of NAB's propensity or ability to support CB and/or a change in ownership. A change in NAB's ability to support CB could be signalled by a change in NAB's Long-term IDR. This is not our base case given the Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR CB's 'bbb+' VR is driven by the bank's sound asset quality and adequate impairment reserves as well as by its healthy funding and liquidity profile, and acceptable capitalisation. The ratings also consider CB's weak earnings, which Fitch expects will slowly recover. While CB's modest profitability may be appropriate for its low-risk strategy, it will not provide sufficient buffer against unexpected losses such as those currently being caused by payment protection insurance (PPI) charges. Following NAB's announcement of an additional GBP420m charge for PPI in FY14, Fitch expects CB will report a loss for the year. Fitch considers that the high level of PPI charges taken in FY14 should generate sufficient balance sheet provisions to meet these costs for at least the next two years. In the medium term, Fitch believes that CB's earnings should continue to improve, supported by new higher-margin lending, a benign UK operating environment and a potential increase in interest rates. Fitch expects efficiency to improve as a result of the restructuring efforts. We also expect the FYE14 loss will slightly weaken the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio (13.5% at end-1H14), although the ratio should remain broadly stable thereafter in line with NAB's. Asset quality is sound, with a Fitch-calculated non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.3% at end-1H14 and loan loss reserve coverage of 79.5%. However, the NPL ratio is somewhat understated as it excludes a non-negligible amount of loans past due but not impaired and loans in forbearance, which if included into the calculation, will bring the NPL ratio to a higher 5.7%. Liquidity is strong with 30% of assets held in either cash or liquid securities. CB's VR is also underpinned by a high level of ordinary support from NAB, as reflected by the absence of common dividends since 2007. Fitch believes that CB's access to capital and liquidity is enhanced by NAB's ownership. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding asset quality and earnings potential, which could negatively affect financial performance and weaken the bank's capital. Fitch's view of the bank's earnings potential could also be affected if sustained high levels of conduct charges impair the bank's medium-term ability to generate capital internally. In addition, CB's access to capital and liquidity could weaken upon NAB's exit, which could negatively impact the VR. Upside potential is limited in the medium-term given CB's constrained profitability and moderate operational risks associated with the bank's restructuring programme. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (31 January 2014); and Evaluating Corporate Governance (12 December 2012); are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.