LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Clydesdale Bank Plc's
(CB) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'
and 'F1',
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed CB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and its Support
Rating (SR) at
'1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Support Rating
The bank's IDRs are driven by institutional support. Fitch
believes that there
is an extremely high probability of support being provided by
its 100% parent,
National Australia Bank (NAB; AA-/Stable), if required. NAB has
demonstrated its
support through capital injections and, more recently, the
acquisition in
October 2012, of most of CB's under-performing commercial real
estate (CRE) loan
portfolio. It also injected GBP300m of capital into CB in March
2014.
In Fitch's view, CB is of limited strategic importance to NAB.
CB is small in
relation to the size of the overall group and the UK is not a
strategic market
for NAB. In October 2014, NAB stated publicly that the disposal
of CB remained a
priority. CB's improved performance, given more benign operating
conditions, may
create more favourable opportunities to enable this exit. The
two-notch
difference between CB's and NAB's Long-term IDRs reflects CB's
low strategic
importance to the group but also Fitch's view that support will
continue to be
provided as long as NAB controls CB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating
The Stable Outlook on CB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectations that the
ratings will not change over the next 12-18 months, barring the
occurrence of
unexpected events. Changes in CB's IDRs and the SR would reflect
changes to
Fitch's view of NAB's propensity or ability to support CB and/or
a change in
ownership. A change in NAB's ability to support CB could be
signalled by a
change in NAB's Long-term IDR. This is not our base case given
the Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CB's 'bbb+' VR is driven by the bank's sound asset quality and
adequate
impairment reserves as well as by its healthy funding and
liquidity profile, and
acceptable capitalisation. The ratings also consider CB's weak
earnings, which
Fitch expects will slowly recover. While CB's modest
profitability may be
appropriate for its low-risk strategy, it will not provide
sufficient buffer
against unexpected losses such as those currently being caused
by payment
protection insurance (PPI) charges. Following NAB's announcement
of an
additional GBP420m charge for PPI in FY14, Fitch expects CB will
report a loss
for the year. Fitch considers that the high level of PPI charges
taken in FY14
should generate sufficient balance sheet provisions to meet
these costs for at
least the next two years.
In the medium term, Fitch believes that CB's earnings should
continue to
improve, supported by new higher-margin lending, a benign UK
operating
environment and a potential increase in interest rates. Fitch
expects efficiency
to improve as a result of the restructuring efforts. We also
expect the FYE14
loss will slightly weaken the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio (13.5% at
end-1H14), although the ratio should remain broadly stable
thereafter in line
with NAB's.
Asset quality is sound, with a Fitch-calculated non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio
of 1.3% at end-1H14 and loan loss reserve coverage of 79.5%.
However, the NPL
ratio is somewhat understated as it excludes a non-negligible
amount of loans
past due but not impaired and loans in forbearance, which if
included into the
calculation, will bring the NPL ratio to a higher 5.7%.
Liquidity is strong with
30% of assets held in either cash or liquid securities.
CB's VR is also underpinned by a high level of ordinary support
from NAB, as
reflected by the absence of common dividends since 2007. Fitch
believes that
CB's access to capital and liquidity is enhanced by NAB's
ownership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding asset
quality and earnings potential, which could negatively affect
financial
performance and weaken the bank's capital. Fitch's view of the
bank's earnings
potential could also be affected if sustained high levels of
conduct charges
impair the bank's medium-term ability to generate capital
internally. In
addition, CB's access to capital and liquidity could weaken upon
NAB's exit,
which could negatively impact the VR.
Upside potential is limited in the medium-term given CB's
constrained
profitability and moderate operational risks associated with the
bank's
restructuring programme.
