(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank Plc's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at'F1'. Fitch has also upgraded CB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+', from 'bbb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. CB'S Support Rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1'. The upgrade of the VR follows the transfer of GBP5.7bn of CB's underperforming commercial real estate (CRE) loans to parent, National Australia Bank Limited, (NAB; AA-/Stable). The transfer has had the effect of cleaning up CB's balance sheet, reducing NPLs and significantly reducing the tail risk damage to earnings arising from impairments on this portfolio as well as improving the bank's capitalisation. In addition, the sale of these assets has enabled CB to pay back a large part of its parent funding, improving the bank's funding profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SR The bank's IDRs reflect Fitch's belief that there continues to be a high probability of support from its 100% parent NAB, if required. Despite being of limited strategic importance to NAB in Fitch's view, given its relatively small size in relation to the group, own branding in a non-core geography, support has been demonstrated over the past three years, most recently in 2012 when NAB acquired most of CB's under-performing CRE loan portfolio. NAB has stated that it is likely to sell this subsidiary in the medium term. The two-notch difference between CB's IDR and NAB's IDR reflects its weak strategic importance but also Fitch's view that support will continue to be provided until a buyer is found. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS The Outlook on CB's Long-term IDR reflects the Outlook on the parent. Upward or downward changes in CB's IDRs would reflect changes in Fitch's view of NAB's propensity or ability to support CB and/or a change in ownership. A change in NAB's ability to support would be signalled by a change in NAB's Long-term IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The bank's VR reflects CB's improved balance sheet fundamentals following the transfer of its CRE portfolio to NAB. Asset quality is good with Fitch calculating an NPL ratio of 1.5% at end-H113 and loan loss reserve coverage of 75%. Liquidity is strong with over 20% of assets held in either cash or liquid securities. Funding has improved considerably as the proceeds from the sale of the CRE portfolio were used to pay down a large part of parental funding. Capital also improved as the sale of the CRE portfolio reduced CB's risk-weighted assets. At end-H113, CB's Fitch core capital ratio was 10.8%, which is commensurate with a 'bbb+' VR and is supported by the high level of ordinary support from NAB, demonstrated by CB not being required to pay common dividends since 2007. The VR also considers CB's very low, albeit recovering, profitability and some vulnerabilities of its SME lending to the weak UK economic outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding asset quality and earnings potential which could negatively affect financial performance and weaken the bank's capital. Significant asset quality deterioration in CB's SME lending which led to a sustained weakening of earnings and FCC ratios could result in a downgrade of the bank's VR. Upside potential is limited given CB's constrained profitability and moderate operational risks associated with the bank's restructuring programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects an extremely high probability of support from 100%-parent, NAB. The SRs rationale and sensitivities are captured in the discussion on IDRs above. 