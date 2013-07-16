(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale
Bank Plc's (CB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR
at'F1'. Fitch
has also upgraded CB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+', from
'bbb'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable. CB'S Support Rating (SR) has
been affirmed at
'1'.
The upgrade of the VR follows the transfer of GBP5.7bn of CB's
underperforming
commercial real estate (CRE) loans to parent, National Australia
Bank Limited,
(NAB; AA-/Stable). The transfer has had the effect of cleaning
up CB's balance
sheet, reducing NPLs and significantly reducing the tail risk
damage to earnings
arising from impairments on this portfolio as well as improving
the bank's
capitalisation. In addition, the sale of these assets has
enabled CB to pay back
a large part of its parent funding, improving the bank's funding
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SR
The bank's IDRs reflect Fitch's belief that there continues to
be a high
probability of support from its 100% parent NAB, if required.
Despite being of
limited strategic importance to NAB in Fitch's view, given its
relatively small
size in relation to the group, own branding in a non-core
geography, support has
been demonstrated over the past three years, most recently in
2012 when NAB
acquired most of CB's under-performing CRE loan portfolio. NAB
has stated that
it is likely to sell this subsidiary in the medium term. The
two-notch
difference between CB's IDR and NAB's IDR reflects its weak
strategic importance
but also Fitch's view that support will continue to be provided
until a buyer is
found.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
The Outlook on CB's Long-term IDR reflects the Outlook on the
parent. Upward or
downward changes in CB's IDRs would reflect changes in Fitch's
view of NAB's
propensity or ability to support CB and/or a change in
ownership. A change in
NAB's ability to support would be signalled by a change in NAB's
Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's VR reflects CB's improved balance sheet fundamentals
following the
transfer of its CRE portfolio to NAB. Asset quality is good with
Fitch
calculating an NPL ratio of 1.5% at end-H113 and loan loss
reserve coverage of
75%. Liquidity is strong with over 20% of assets held in either
cash or liquid
securities. Funding has improved considerably as the proceeds
from the sale of
the CRE portfolio were used to pay down a large part of parental
funding.
Capital also improved as the sale of the CRE portfolio reduced
CB's
risk-weighted assets.
At end-H113, CB's Fitch core capital ratio was 10.8%, which is
commensurate with
a 'bbb+' VR and is supported by the high level of ordinary
support from NAB,
demonstrated by CB not being required to pay common dividends
since 2007. The VR
also considers CB's very low, albeit recovering, profitability
and some
vulnerabilities of its SME lending to the weak UK economic
outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding asset
quality and earnings potential which could negatively affect
financial
performance and weaken the bank's capital. Significant asset
quality
deterioration in CB's SME lending which led to a sustained
weakening of earnings
and FCC ratios could result in a downgrade of the bank's VR.
Upside potential is
limited given CB's constrained profitability and moderate
operational risks
associated with the bank's restructuring programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects an extremely high
probability of
support from 100%-parent, NAB. The SRs rationale and
sensitivities are captured
in the discussion on IDRs above.
