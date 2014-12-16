(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Clydesdale Bank PLC's
(Clydesdale; A/Stable/F1) GBP1,100m equivalent covered bonds at
'AAA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Clydesdale's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the 81.5% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 83.0%. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating
reflects that of
the issuer.
The 83.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP is higher than the 81.5% a year
ago, mainly due to
a smaller 'AAA' credit loss following the application of the
updated UK mortgage
loss criteria.
The equivalent 'AAA' breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of
20.5% is driven by
a high positive cash flow valuation of 11.4% due to the loss of
excess spread in
a high prepayment scenario (25% per annum) which is the driving
scenario for the
'AAA' breakeven AP. This is followed by an 'AAA' credit loss of
7.7%,
representing the impact on the breakeven OC from an 18.0%
weighted average (WA)
default rate and a 60.4% WA recovery rate for the mortgage cover
assets. The
'AAA' credit loss is largely in line with its UK peers' average.
The asset
disposal loss component of 3.9% is driven by reinvestment costs.
This is due to
the relatively long maturity of the largest bond (2026), which
results in a high
negative carry in a high prepayment scenario. Unusual for a
covered bonds
programme, the worst case scenario is not driven by the cost of
selling assets
to cover for shortfalls in a low prepayment scenario.
The D-Cap remains moderate due to the weakest-link approach.
Except for asset
segregation which has a very low risk assessment, the remaining
four D-Cap
components all have a moderate risk assessment.
While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the IDR
uplift remains at
0 because it could prove easier to liquidate smaller banks such
as Clydesdale in
case of insolvency and there is no senior unsecured debt to
provide additional
protection for covered bonds.
The 81.5% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis is
the AP used in the
asset coverage test in the programme published in the investor
report.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the
issuer's IDR is
downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB+' or below, ii) the
number of notches
uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower, or iii) the AP
that Fitch
relies on is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 83.0%.
Clydesdale currently sizes in a negative carry factor which is
equivalent to
2.62% times the WA life of the outstanding bonds at around eight
years. Taking
into account this additional OC, which is based on a rating
trigger, the 'AAA'
breakeven AP would increase to 90%, also the maximum contractual
AP in the
programme.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum 4 February 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS
Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage
Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest
Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23
January 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum
Stress Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
