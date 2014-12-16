(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC's (Clydesdale; A/Stable/F1) GBP1,100m equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Clydesdale's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 81.5% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.0%. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of the issuer. The 83.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP is higher than the 81.5% a year ago, mainly due to a smaller 'AAA' credit loss following the application of the updated UK mortgage loss criteria. The equivalent 'AAA' breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 20.5% is driven by a high positive cash flow valuation of 11.4% due to the loss of excess spread in a high prepayment scenario (25% per annum) which is the driving scenario for the 'AAA' breakeven AP. This is followed by an 'AAA' credit loss of 7.7%, representing the impact on the breakeven OC from an 18.0% weighted average (WA) default rate and a 60.4% WA recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. The 'AAA' credit loss is largely in line with its UK peers' average. The asset disposal loss component of 3.9% is driven by reinvestment costs. This is due to the relatively long maturity of the largest bond (2026), which results in a high negative carry in a high prepayment scenario. Unusual for a covered bonds programme, the worst case scenario is not driven by the cost of selling assets to cover for shortfalls in a low prepayment scenario. The D-Cap remains moderate due to the weakest-link approach. Except for asset segregation which has a very low risk assessment, the remaining four D-Cap components all have a moderate risk assessment. While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the IDR uplift remains at 0 because it could prove easier to liquidate smaller banks such as Clydesdale in case of insolvency and there is no senior unsecured debt to provide additional protection for covered bonds. The 81.5% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis is the AP used in the asset coverage test in the programme published in the investor report. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB+' or below, ii) the number of notches uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower, or iii) the AP that Fitch relies on is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 83.0%. Clydesdale currently sizes in a negative carry factor which is equivalent to 2.62% times the WA life of the outstanding bonds at around eight years. Taking into account this additional OC, which is based on a rating trigger, the 'AAA' breakeven AP would increase to 90%, also the maximum contractual AP in the programme. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 3530 1706 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Iva Detelinova Analyst +44 20 3530 1663 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 