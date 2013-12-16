(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Clydesdale Bank PLC's
(Clydesdale, A/Stable/F1) covered bonds, issued out of Programme
No 1 and
Programme No 2 at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook, following a review
of the
programmes. As of 30 November 2013, the amounts of covered bond
outstanding
under programmes 1 and 2 were GBP0.6bn and GBP1.1bn,
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
A D-cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity) was assigned to Programme
No 1 due to the
pass-through feature of the bond and a provision for a
three-month interest
reserve. The agency also believes that none of the other risk
components
compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the
programme. There
have been no changes to any of the D-Cap components since the
programme was
reviewed in January 2013.
The rating of Programme No 2 covered bonds is based on a D-Cap
of 4 (moderate
risk). When combined with the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A', it allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme
of 'AAA'. None
of the D-Cap components have changed since the programme was
reviewed in January
2013.
The only outstanding bond under Programme No 1 has a scheduled
maturity in July
2017 and an extended maturity in November 2057. The main driver
of breakeven AP
for the programme is the credit loss on the assets due to the
pass-through
feature of the outstanding bond. The 'AAA' expected loss on the
mortgages in the
cover pool remains stable at 13%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP, hence,
is unchanged at
87.0%.
The bond is retained by the issuer and no bond has been issued
for more than two
years. Therefore, Fitch classifies the programme as dormant.
According to its
criteria, it only gives credit to the level of AP publicly
committed to by the
issuer, which is 76%. This level allows the bond to be rated
'AAA' on a
probability of default (PD) basis.
The composition of Programme No 2's pool has also remained
stable over the last
12 months, although the pool volume has increased to GBP2bn from
GBP1.8bn. The
cash-flows model output is driven by a high current prepayment
rate stress
scenario, as the high weighted average spread on the outstanding
bonds implies a
significant negative carry stress in that scenario. As the
bonds' remaining life
is shorter than at the time of the January review, asset and
liability
mismatches are lower in a high prepayment scenario, leading to
an increase in
'AAA' break-even AP to 81.5% from 79.5%.
The issuer uses an AP of 79.5% in its ACT test, which is below
the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 81.5% and hence allows the bonds to be rated
'AA' on a PD basis,
and 'AAA' after giving credit to stressed recoveries on the
covered bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Programme No 1 covered bonds' 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable
to a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by
six-notches or more to
'BB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap is revised to 2 (high risk); or
(iii) the AP
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 87.0%.
Programme No 2 covered bonds' 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two
notches or more to
'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least two categories to 2
(high risk); or
(iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increased above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis of Programme No 2
increases to
the contractual maximum requirement of 90%, the covered bonds
rating would be
downgraded to 'AA-', reflecting outstanding recoveries and thus
a two-notch
uplift above Clydesdale Bank's IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013,'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013,
'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, "EMEA Criteria
Addendum - United
Kingdom", dated August 2012 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow
Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.