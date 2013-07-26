(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CM11-CIC's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM IDRs, VR AND SENIOR
DEBT
CM11-CIC's Long- and Short-term IDR, senior debt rating and VR
are driven by its
healthy domestic retail banking franchise, satisfactory
earnings, overall low
risk profile and solid capitalisation (11.8% Fitch core capital
ratio at
end-2012). These ratings also reflect the group's prudent
strategy. In Fitch's
view, the group's cooperative ownership structure removes it
from excessive
market return pressure and contributes to a prudent strategy,
which defines
CM11-CIC's culture.
CM11-CIC's VR also takes into account its improved funding mix
with an
increasing share of customer deposits. The bank has
significantly improved its
loans/customer deposits ratio over the past five years (126% at
end-2012) while
lengthening the maturity of its wholesale funding. CM11-CIC's
liquid assets
cover more than one year short-term market funding and maturing
long-term debt
over the next year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM IDRs, VR AND SENIOR
DEBT
Any material deterioration of CM11-CIC's capital position, which
provides a
strong buffer, could lead to negative rating pressure, although
this is not
expected. In addition, weakening of CM11-CIC's funding or
liquidity position,
which is contrary to the current trend, or any marked
deterioration in the risk
profile given the current weak economic environment, could lead
to pressure on
the VR. An upgrade of the ratings is not expected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that CM11-CIC is
systemically important
in France given its size, significant deposit market share and
the fact that it
is a core provider of credit and other key financial services to
the French
economy. Therefore, Fitch believes there is an extremely high
probability that
the French authorities would support it, if required. BFCM's SR
and SRF reflect
Fitch's view that potential support would be provided through
Banque Federative
du Credit Mutuel (BFCM), which manages CM11-CIC's funding and
liquidity and is
the group's main issuing vehicle.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CM11-CIC's SR and SRF would be sensitive to a decrease in
Fitch's view of
France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to
support these
banks. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for French
financial institutions.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in Europe, as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down
in the medium
term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend
on ongoing
developments and ongoing policy discussions around support and
'bail in' for
eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global
banks have been
supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
large banks.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11-CIC's largest
subsidiary,
representing around half of group assets. CIC's main business is
domestic retail
banking and it runs all of CM11-CIC's limited Corporate and
Investment Banking
activities. It is highly integrated with its parent in terms of
management,
balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary and
parent credit
profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch assigns common
VRs, and hence
IDRs, to CM11-CIC and CIC.
BFCM is the group's main issuing vehicle. It manages the group's
liquidity and
coordinates the group's subsidiaries. BFCM's IDRs (and senior
debt) are aligned
with those of CM11-CIC as BFCM is a core subsidiary. BFCM has
not been assigned
a VR as it operates like a department of CM11-CIC and cannot be
analysed on a
standalone basis in a meaningful way.
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of BFCM.
Its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an
extremely high
probability of support if required
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
BFCM's, CIC's and BECM's ratings are sensitive to any evolution
in those of
CM11-CIC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are
notched off
CM11-CIC's VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank
Regulatory
Capital and Similar Securities'. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
is rated one
notch below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect below average loss severity
of this type of
debt when compared with average recoveries. The hybrid Tier 1
securities are
rated four notches below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect higher loss
severity risk of
these securities when compared with average recoveries (two
notches from the VR)
as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two
notches).
Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are
primarily sensitive
to any change in CM11-CIC's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CM11-CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
BFCM
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior Unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+
EMTN programme: affirmed Long-term at 'A+' and Short-term at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid Capital Instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 2035 30 1126
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76113
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'
dated 10 August 2012 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities', dated 5 December 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate
Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.