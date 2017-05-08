(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB
Leasing) and CMB
International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International
Leasing) at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable.
Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China
Merchants Bank
(CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation
leasing services.
CMB International Leasing functions as the exclusive operating
and treasury
platform for the overseas business of CMB Leasing. In September
2016, the group
changed the ownership structure of CMB International Leasing and
made it a
subsidiary under CMB Leasing through CMB Aviation and Shipping
Financial Leasing
in Shanghai Free Trade Zone. CMB is the seventh-largest
commercial bank in China
with total assets of CNY5.9 trillion at end-2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CMB LEASING
CMB Leasing's IDR is underpinned by our view of an extremely
high probability of
support from CMB given its strategic importance and close
linkage to CMB as a
core subsidiary. The company's leasing business complements its
parent's
commercial banking services, as Chinese banks are not allowed to
provide leasing
products directly to its clients. CMB Leasing leverages CMB's
strong customer
base and network to expand its leasing business.
CMB has strong managerial and operational control over CMB
Leasing. CMB
Leasing's board of directors and senior managers are all
appointed by CMB, and
thus its operations, strategy, and risk management are highly
integrated with
those of its parent. CMB has a track record of providing
ordinary support to CMB
Leasing, and is required to provide capital and liquidity
support should the
need arise according to the articles of association of CMB
Leasing and the China
Banking Regulatory Commission's regulations on financial leasing
companies. CMB
Leasing still accounted for less than 3% of CMB's assets at
end-2016 despite
strong growth in recent years.
CMB's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' is driven by Fitch's high
expectations the bank
will receive the support from the Chinese government (A+/Stable)
in the event of
stress given its ownership structure and market position. Fitch
expects
sovereign support to be passed down to CMB Leasing through CMB
in times of
stress, given its role as a core subsidiary and close linkage
with the parent.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CMB Leasing's
strategic role as
a core subsidiary and its close operational integration with the
parent will not
change materially in the medium term. The Outlook is consistent
with the Stable
Outlook on the ratings of CMB and the Stable Outlook of China's
sovereign
rating.
CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING
The ratings on CMB International Leasing reflect our assessment
of an extremely
high probability of support from CMB Leasing and CMB. CMB
International Leasing
is highly integrated into CMB Leasing's operation and is an
important platform
for CMB Leasing's overseas expansion. A default by CMB
International Leasing
would create significant reputational risks for CMB Leasing and
its parent, CMB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CMB LEASING, CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING
Any signs of a decrease in the probability of support for CMB
Leasing from its
parent, CMB, would lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings.
This could
result from any weakening in the linkage between CMB Leasing and
its parent. Any
change in CMB's rating that reflects a shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support the bank in a full and
timely manner is
likely to affect CMB Leasing's rating in the same magnitude.
The ratings on CMB International Leasing are directly correlated
to any material
change in the willingness or ability of CMB Leasing to provide
support, if
required. Likewise, any material change in the perceived
willingness or ability
of China's government to support CMB and CMB Leasing in a full
and timely manner
would affect the ratings on the issuer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13/F
205 Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei 105, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
