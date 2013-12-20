(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Co-operative Bank
Plc's (Co-op Bank) Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) and senior debt
ratings at 'B'.
The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has been removed following the
successful
completion of the liability management exercise (LME) which has
recapitalised
the bank. Court approval for the debt exchange was received on
18 December 2013,
following a vote in favour of the LME by bondholders and was
settled on 20
December 2013.
Fitch has placed the Long-term IDR on Negative Outlook due to
the on-going
challenges the bank faces in returning to sustainable
profitability, risks of
strategic drift and potential damage to Co-op Bank's customer
funding franchise.
Fitch has also downgraded the bank's VR to 'f' and immediately
upgraded it to
'b'. The downgrade acknowledges the losses incurred by the
junior bondholders on
successful completion of the LME which represent a failure by
the bank according
to Fitch's definitions. The subsequent upgrade reflects Fitch's
view that the
bank has returned to viability following the recapitalisation.
The Recovery
Rating of the bank's senior debt has been affirmed at 'RR4'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Co-op Bank's VR has been realigned with its IDR and the ratings
are driven by
Co-op's standalone creditworthiness. The bank's IDRs, VR and
senior debt ratings
reflect Fitch's view that the bank's capitalisation remains
weak, despite the
LME and that it is expected to remain weak in the foreseeable
future given its
revised strategy. Persistent losses are expected over the
medium-term as the
bank invests heavily in IT and as it de-risks its balance sheet
through the
disposal of its non-core loan portfolios. Non-core, non-prime
and commercial
loan portfolios (44% of gross loans at end-1H13) show fair
values well below
their carrying values, which is likely to hinder the pace of
deleveraging,
leaving material tail risk in the portfolio for several years.
This could cause
a large spike in credit impairment charges.
Potential significant conduct redress could also be a risk to
the bank's capital
base.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects the
considerable challenges
that the bank will face during its restructuring, corporate
governance
challenges as well as the risks of strategic drift in the
control of new
shareholders. The Negative Outlook also captures the potential
negative impact
the change in shareholding and recent media attention could have
on Co-op Bank's
previously stable and loyal customer base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The bank's IDRs,
VR and senior
debt ratings are sensitive to the extent of losses incurred from
restructuring
and credit impairment charges as well as strategic drift or a
weakening of its
funding franchise. Fitch considers that the current strategy
leaves little
margin for error and downside risk still exists for the IDR if
the combined weak
operating performance and asset quality impairments become
significantly
destructive to capital ratios.
The ratings are also sensitive to a further revision of strategy
following the
change in ownership structure. Upside potential is limited until
the bank
becomes capital generative.
The senior debt's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects Fitch's
expectation that in
the event of a default, recoveries on unsecured senior debt
would be in the
range of 31% to 50%, due to the bank's considerable share of
encumbered assets
(about 29% at end- 1H13), potential additional stress for the
loan book and a
reduced Tier 2 buffer after the LME.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF' have been
affirmed and are consistent with Fitch's view of a clear
political intention to
ultimately reduce implicit support for banks in the UK. Fitch
does not expect
any change to these ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch has withdrawn the subordinated debt's ratings as these
instruments have
been written down and no longer exist.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed; placed on Negative
Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'c' and immediately
upgraded to 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured notes' Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4';
RWN removed
Senior unsecured notes' Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'; RWN
removed
5.5555% Upper Tier 2 securities GB00B3VMBW45: ratings withdrawn
13% Upper Tier 2 securities GB00B3VH4201: ratings withdrawn
Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes: ratings withdrawn
