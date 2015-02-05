(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed New
Zealand-based Credit Union Insurance Limited (trading as Co-op
Insurance NZ) at
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BB+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Co-op Insurance NZ's rating reflects a sound business profile,
adequate capital
position, strong financial performance, conservative investment
and liquidity
positions and net retentions that are well managed through a
solid reinsurance
treaty. Constraining the rating is its small size and market
position and
limited financial flexibility.
The company offers simple, short-tail insurance products
tailored to the needs
of its credit union members. It benefits from the strong
financial institution
distribution channel of its credit union owners, and access to a
large member
base of around 185,000. The level of sales of life and consumer
credit products
into its member base has been very strong, and given the low
relative level of
member motor policyholders, future growth is likely to come
through the motor
portfolio. Co-op Insurance NZ's market share is modest at less
than 1% in the
classes that it underwrites.
Co-op Insurance NZ's capital adequacy is very strong based on a
purely technical
risk-based calculation with current risk exposures modest
relative to minimum
regulatory capital requirements. However, the company's
regulatory capital base
of NZD5.7m at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2014
(FYE14) is low on an
absolute basis and this leaves the company more exposed to
larger operational
risks, or changes in the external operating environment.
Operational risks
appear to be well managed, and Co-op Insurance NZ's high degree
of integration
with the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions (Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating: BB+/Stable) is positive in mitigating these risks. The
association
trades as Co-op Money NZ.
The company's financial performance has been very strong
following the
remediation of the motor portfolio and the transfer of a
profitable life and
consumer credit business from Co-op Money NZ. Excluding the
discretionary profit
rebates paid to the credit unions, the company generated a ROAE
and ROAA of 30%
and 15%, respectively in FY14.
A conservative investment approach is reflected in a 100%
allocation to on-call
cash or short-term deposits. Co-op Insurance NZ does have a
large related-party
exposure in the form of its on-call cash deposits with Co-op
Money NZ. However,
Co-op Money NZ adopts a low-risk approach to investments as it
uses these funds
to manage member credit unions' liquidity, which helps mitigate
this
counterparty risk.
Reinsurance cover is purchased to protect the motor portfolio
against large
single losses or from an accumulation of losses, and limits
Co-op Insurance NZ's
maximum retention to NZD100,000. Fitch considers the level of
protection held
above this retention to be adequate given the size and
geographic spread of the
motor portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: The company could be downgraded should
it fail to
maintain solid solvency margins above the regulatory requirement
of NZD5m. A
breach of prudential solvency requirements would likely have
serious
implications and could result in the withdrawal of the company's
license.
An unexpected weakening in the value of Co-op Insurance NZ's
franchise - from a
reduction in its importance to its ultimate shareholders - would
place negative
pressure on the rating.
Triggers for an upgrade: Fitch considers this unlikely over the
rating horizon
given the company's small size and limited market position.
Co-op Insurance NZ
would need to significantly strengthen its franchise and
standalone financial
flexibility, while maintaining strong capital ratios and a
conservative risk
appetite.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Committee Chairman
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4 September 2014
