(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Co-operative Bank
plc's (Co-op, B/Negative/B) GBP600m mortgage covered bonds
ratings at 'BBB+ and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Negative
Outlook has been
assigned.
The affirmation follows that of Co-op and the Negative Outlook
reflects that on
the issuer's Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) see ('Fitch
Affirms Co-op
Bank at 'B'; Outlook Negative' dated 20 December 2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating remains based on Co-op's Long-term IDR
of 'B', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate risk) and
unchanged asset
percentage (AP) of 77.5% that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis.
For issuers with a Short-Term IDR below 'F2', Fitch takes into
account any
public or contractual commitment of the issuer to maintain a
certain level of
over-collateralisation. For Co-op, the agency takes into account
the AP of 77.5%
used in the issuer's asset coverage test. This level of AP
allows the bonds to
be rated 'BB+' on a probability of default basis and 'BBB+'
considering
recoveries given default, as it provides more protection than
Fitch's 'BBB+'
breakeven AP of 90%.
The D-Cap of '4' is driven by Fitch's assessment of the moderate
liquidity gap
and systemic risk and by both the systemic and cover pool
specific alternative
management risk components, which are the weakest of five D-Cap
components.
Asset segregation and privileged derivatives are assessed as
very low risk from
a discontinuity point of view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'B-'
or more; or
(ii) the D-Cap falls by at least one category to '3' (moderate
high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increases
above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 90%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
