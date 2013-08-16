(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.'s (CCI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. The ratings reflect CCI's strong presence in high-growth markets, the expectation of moderate leverage and cash flow generation, as well as the continued operational support and oversight provided by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, 'A+'/Stable). The ratings also incorporate implied support from TCCC as it holds 20.1% interest in CCI. At the same time, due to its debt mostly being denominated in USD and euros, CCI's balance sheet remains vulnerable to any devaluation of the Turkish lira. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Coca-Cola Bottler CCI is the sixth largest independent bottler in the Coca-Cola system and a key vehicle for TCCC's expansion into the Middle East and Central Asia. Since 2007, CCI has been investing heavily in terms of capex and M&A to grow TCCC's franchise in these regions. Thanks to strong and growing cash flow from operations, these investments have had limited adverse effects on CCI's credit metrics. The ratings reflect the resilience of CCI's results to economic cycles and the company's leverage policy to maintain a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.5x - 2.0x. Volumes, Mix Drive Growth CCI's performance should continue to benefit from consistent volume and price growth, driven by a young population, relatively low soft drinks penetration in its countries of operations and the ability to push sales growth, particularly in Turkey, on the more profitable "immediate consumption" channel. Although volume growth has been easing in Turkey since 2011, EBITDA has maintained growth rates of at least high single digit. Moreover, rapid expansion of its international business has enabled an improvement in profit margins driven by greater scale and operating efficiencies achieved. We expect CCI's international presence to remain a key underpinning factor for the group's profitability in 2013. Robust Performance In 2012 consolidated net revenue per case (+7.3% in Turkey and +2% in the international segment) increased by 8.6% mainly due to higher prices and better packaging and category mix. Better quality of sales together with lower costs from 2011's highs, contributed to an improved EBITDA margin in 2012 of 16.2%, the highest level since 2009 and more in line with the profitability shown by other Coca-Cola bottlers. Sufficient Liquidity CCI has access to multiple sources of funding including their recent USD300m US private placement used to refinance part of its USD800m debt maturities due in 2014. Liquidity is supported by cash of TRY358.3m at end-Q113, approximately USD873m and TRY500m in undrawn foreign exchange and uncommitted bank lines respectively as well as strong relationships with both local and international banks. Forex Exposure Against a majority of CCI's debt denominated in dollars and euros at end-June 2013, cash flow remains generated mainly in Turkish lira. However, this will depend on the EBITDA contribution of the international segment which is growing. The company will consequently remain vulnerable to unexpected and/or sharp depreciation of the lira. CCI has proven ability to recover its targeted credit metrics after periods of sharp TRY depreciation as in 2011. Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support The ratings include embedded support from TCCC due to its influence over major decisions, moderate operational and strategic ties (CCI represents an entry point to fast-growing markets) and demonstrated operational support and oversight. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A material permanent deterioration in free cash flow (FCF) generation or large acquisition leading to lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net debt above 2.8x-3.0x for an extended period along with FFO interest coverage below 6x. In addition, CCI's rating could be downgraded should Fitch perceive that CCI has become strategically or operationally less significant to TCCC. 