PARIS, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coface
group's major
insurance entities, Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le
Commerce Exterieur's
and Coface North America Insurance Company's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'AA-'.
The agency has also affirmed Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance
pour le Commerce
Exterieur's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'.
COFACE SA's Long-term
IDR has been affirmed at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The
Outlooks on all
ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Coface's leading market position in
credit insurance,
its solvency, its improving earnings and its conservative
investment policy.
Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group
holds an
estimated 20% market share in the credit insurance industry, and
operates in
more than 60 countries. In 2012, it reported gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR1.3bn.
The capital base of the group's main operating entity is robust,
reflected in a
regulatory solvency ratio of 6.8x the minimum required in 2012.
Since 2009, the
group has expanded its equity base and strengthened its
regulatory solvency and
Fitch expects the current level of solvency to be maintained.
Coface constantly reviews its credit exposures and controls to
adapt to
developments in the markets in which it operates. Its
underwriting performance
has been consistently strong, which Fitch expects to continue.
It is reflected
in a Fitch-calculated net combined ratio of 94% for the group
for 2012, slightly
higher than 89% for 2011.The group reported a EUR129m net profit
in 2012,
representing an increase of 82% yoy. Fitch expects profitability
to be stable in
2013.
Coface adopts a prudent investment strategy, holding a large
portion in cash to
meet short-term obligations and to control investment risk. The
credit quality
of Coface's bond portfolio was strong, which mainly comprised
high quality
assets, but also a growing proportion of weaker but
investment-grade bonds,
which may be higher-yielding.
In 2012, the group's total financing and commitments ratio, a
measure of debt
and debt-like obligations, improved to 1.2x (2011: 2.4x). The
debt was mostly
used to fund the group's factoring operations. The agency
considers Coface's
financial flexibility to be strong with access to external
financing as shown by
its EUR500m commercial paper issue in October 2013.
Fitch views Coface's strategic importance to its parent company,
Natixis (IDR
A/Stable), as limited. Given Natixis's weaker financial profile,
Fitch believes
that the ability of Natixis to support Coface would be
constrained. Moreover,
Natixis intends to dispose gradually of Coface in 2014 by means
of an IPO, which
would result in a reduction in its shareholding. Overall, Fitch
views Natixis's
ownership of Coface as neutral to Coface's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if capital is extracted by
Natixis from Coface
or if Coface's standalone profile deteriorates as a result of
increased
corporate insolvencies leading to a combined ratio above 100% or
a material fall
in capital from current levels over a sustained period.
Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and
financially
stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic
importance increases
while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur
(formerly Coface
S.A.) :
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
COFACE SA (formerly Coface Holding SAS):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
