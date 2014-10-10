(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term foreign Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo's (Cofide) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS & SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Cofide's ratings reflect the strong probability that the entity would receive support from the Peruvian government, if needed. Although there is no explicit guarantee, Fitch's opinion takes into account the critical participation of the issuer in implementing development policy by aligning its objectives to those of the government, the majority state-ownership as well as the operational and financial synergies with the public administration. Peru's ability to support COFIDE is reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook). Fitch Ratings considers COFIDE has a significant strategic importance to the country and that is a key element in fulfilling some of the Peruvian government's major goals: infrastructure and economic and social development. The entity has a relevant role in the execution of policies by serving sectors with limited access to funding (micro, small and medium enterprises ) or lending resources to projects underserved by commercial banks. The issuer's strategic importance is underpinned by the elevated infrastructure deficit in Peru and the still low level of financial inclusion. COFIDE's support rating of '2' and support rating floor of 'BBB+', indicate the direct link between the entity's creditworthiness and that of its shareholder, the Republic of Peru. COFIDE's stable profitability has been mainly driven by loan growth and the continuous increase of available for sale securities. Its clear development role has driven its moderate but consistent performance. Fitch considers that its profitability ratios compare in line to those of other development banks in the region. At 1S14, operating ROA and ROE stood at 1.7% and 6.3% respectively. The relatively limited earnings generation of the entity is somewhat offset by the strong loss absorption capacity reflected in its capital ratios. Given the infrastructure development gap within the country, loan demand may remain strong. In Fitch's view capital ratios could continue decreasing, driven by the sustained asset growth. However, the entity has comfortable levels to absorb growth, and an established track record of profit retention (although this is low). Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio has remained over 40%, while the entity is planning some strategies to maintain regulatory capitalization over 30% (a Tier 2 recent issuance, multilateral debt capitalization, among others). COFIDE has maintained a low nonperforming loans (NLPs) ratio averaging 0.2% for the past four years (0.03% as of June 2014). The restructured and refinanced portfolio represented 0.4%, while the entity has recovered an important portion of the absorbed loans from four troubled banks in the past. Despite the very low loan impairments, Fitch recognizes that the rapid growth of the portfolio, significant concentrations and the long-term nature and profile of project finance facilities may result in sudden changes on those asset quality trends. However, most of the projects to which COFIDE is exposed are strategically important for the government, and the majority are backed by strong guarantees. Additionally, loan loss reserves represent 11.6% of the total gross loans. The wholesale role of the entity, the size and the relatively limited number of financed projects have resulted in elevated concentrations per borrower (top 15: 1.1 times equity). The entity's expertise in financing infrastructure and environmental projects and the strong guarantee structures of the loans somewhat mitigate the exposure; however, important concentrations per client remains as a risk. COFIDE's role is slowly evolving into a more diversified financial entity, but most of the services it provides generate modest revenues. The corporation remains dependent on revenues from loans. Given its government-ownership COFIDE is subject to political and reputational risk. Government influence manifests primarily in the appointment of board members and indirectly through the selection of the executive officers by the board. Since mid-2014 the managerial team experienced some turnover; the risk manager left the institution and management roles were rotated to cover the vacancy. SUBORDINATED DEBT COFIDE's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the features that would earn them equity credit according to Fitch's criteria. In Fitch's opinion, their probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of COFIDE's senior bonds but, they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their subordinated nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below the bank's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS & SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT COFIDE's ratings will mirror any potential change in Peru's sovereign ratings, which currently have a Stable Outlook. Downward risk for COFIDE's IDRs is limited given its parent support and Peru's sound economic prospects. Although not a baseline scenario, COFIDE's ratings could change if Fitch perceives a decrease in its strategic importance to the government's public policies. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated notes' rating is sensitive to any changes in Cofide's IDR. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Cofide --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support rating '2'; --Support floor 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. --Subordinated debt'BBB' 