(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Colombia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively. The issue ratings on Colombia's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively. The Rating
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'BBB+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Colombia's IDRs reflect the following key factors:
Colombia's ratings reflect the sovereign's coherent and
consistent macroeconomic
policy framework that provides it with the capacity to withstand
external shocks
and implement counter-cyclical policies, improved external
buffers and stronger
macroeconomic performance in terms of growth and inflation in
relation to peers.
These credit strengths balance Colombia's high commodity
dependence, limited
trade openness, low revenue base and structural constraints in
terms of low GDP
per capita and weak institutional quality.
Sustained accumulation of international reserves notwithstanding
increased
external volatility has strengthened Colombia's external
buffers. The sovereign
is a net external creditor, and its external liquidity ratio,
expected to rise
to 209% in 2015, comfortably surpasses the BBB median. Access to
the
International Monetary Fund's Flexible Credit Line (FCL) further
buttresses
Colombia's shock absorption capacity.
Colombia outperforms BBB peers through faster growth in the
context of
macroeconomic and financial stability. Fitch forecasts growth to
reach 4.7% in
2014 while inflation is expected to end up close to the central
bank's target of
3%. Colombia's medium-term growth prospects are broadly
favorable and will
depend on the execution of an ambitious infrastructure program
(6.2% of GDP) and
the impact of external and internal factors on the oil sector.
Colombia's general government debt is expected to decline to
38.9% of GDP in
2014, below the BBB median, and maintain a slow downward
trajectory underpinned
by continued growth and modest deficits, averaging 2.4% in
2014-2016. Fiscal
accounts, though, are vulnerable to lower growth and oil price
declines. Faster
fiscal consolidation and flexibility are constrained by a narrow
revenue base
and a rigid expenditure profile.
The government has put forward a tax proposal to keep central
government
revenues close to 17% of GDP, as lower oil revenues and expiring
taxes would
have increased the challenges for compliance with the country's
Fiscal Rule.
However, further decline international prices, the successful
culmination of the
Peace Process or additional social expenditure pressures could
prompt
authorities to make further fiscal policy adjustments.
Weaker export prices and the sustained healthy pace of domestic
demand could
maintain current account deficits close to 4% in 2015-2016, but
continued FDI
inflows, access to international markets and multilateral
support should provide
adequate financing. While sustained decline in oil prices would
negatively
impact exports, a flexible exchange rate, an eventual reduction
in the income
account deficit and a reduction in imports due to slower
domestic growth would
prevent destabilizing BOP dynamics.
The successful implementation of a peace agreement could provide
medium to
long-term benefits for the Colombian economy. In the near term,
though,
Colombia's growth potential is unlikely to improve
significantly. Moreover,
investment in the development of conflict areas (rural),
combatants'
demobilization, victims' reparations and institutional
development are likely to
require significant resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are evenly balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
--Significant strengthening of Colombia's external and fiscal
balance sheets;
--A higher growth trajectory that supports faster debt reduction
and reduces
Colombia's income gap with higher-rated sovereigns.
Negative:
--Material and sustained fiscal deterioration that leads to
negative debt
dynamics;
--Sustained deterioration of external credit metrics;
--Sharp reduction in the country's growth and investment
prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
--Fitch assumes that oil prices will reach USD87 and USD90
(brent) in 2015-2016.
--Fitch assumes that authorities will undertake policy measures
consistent with
fiscal prudence and sustainable debt dynamics in the event of a
revenue shock or
greater-than-anticipated expenditure commitments.
--Fitch assumes that the internal conflict in Colombia does not
jeopardize the
country's investment and growth prospects.
