(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Comerica
Incorporated's
(CMA) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation
reflects its prudent capital management, conservative risk
appetite, and
consistency in financial performance.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has affirmed current ratings and the Outlook remains
Stable supported by
the company's above-peer tangible capital base, solid asset
quality performance
and consistent performance. Capitalization levels are considered
a rating
strength as well as consistent credit performance through
various economic
cycles. Further, Fitch considers CMA's capital management to be
conservative
given that the company has historically managed with higher
capital levels than
peers. CMA's 10yr average TCE/TA ratio is 8.99% versus the peer
group average of
6.84%.
Similar to the industry, CMA has faced credit quality
challenges, but
performance has been relatively good to date, reflecting the
predominately
commercial composition of the loan book. Fitch notes the credit
downturn was
tied more to real-estate assets. Nonetheless, the company's
large C&I book,
which are typically more susceptible to economic downturns, has
performed very
well despite exposure to Michigan's local economy and the auto
industry. C&I
loans are roughly 57% of total loans. It is the highest share by
a wide margin
relative to large regional peers, among which, on average, C&I
accounted for 28%
of total loans.
Incorporated in Fitch's ratings is the view that CMA will
continue to operate
with a higher level of capital versus its peers. As of June 30,
2014, CMA's
capital position is one of the highest of the peer group. Fitch
believes CMA's
capital level is prudent given the relatively higher risk
earning-asset base.
Fitch notes that prior to the credit downturn and historically,
CMA tangible
common equity measures have much higher than other regional
banks. CMA's 10-year
average TCE/TA ratio is 8.99% versus the peer group average of
6.84%.
CMA's earnings continue to lag regional peers given the
prolonged low rate
environment and slow recovery in the economy. Although CMA's
earnings
performance is consistent and reflects a slight improved
year-over-year, its
earnings profile remains in the lower end compared to most
peers.
In Fitch's opinion, given the prolonged rate environment, CMA's
future results
will likely remain in in-line with current performance
reflecting CMA's asset
sensitive balance sheet. Offsetting, when rates do rise, CMA
earnings should
benefit more than other peers boosting its current ROA and NIM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CMA's ratings are at the high-end of its rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
Although not anticipated, the ratings could be negatively
affected if CMA were
to reduce capital below peer averages while maintaining similar
loan mix within
a relatively short-time frame. Further, a payout ratio
(including repurchase
activity) exceeding 100% would also put pressure on current
ratings.
Additionally, a change to a more aggressive business strategy
would also be
viewed negatively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
CMA's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should CMA's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for CMA given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that CMA may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CMA has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CMA is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CMA's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CMA and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from CMA or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by CMA and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in CMA' VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of CMA's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Comerica
Bank are equalized the holding company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of CMA to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in CMA's IDRs.
To the extent that CMA's subsidiary is not considered to be a
core business,
Fitch could also notch the subsidiary's rating from CMA's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CMA's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CMA and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in CMA's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Comerica Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Comerica Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term Deposits at 'A+';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14' (April 1, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.