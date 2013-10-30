(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT

CBD's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt ratings reflect the extremely high probability that support is available to the bank from the UAE authorities, if needed. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and willingness of the UAE Federal Authorities to support CBD given the bank's systemic importance. Fitch also considers the authorities' strong track record of support for the domestic banking system, particularly since the global banking crisis, including the provision of significant liquidity support.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT

The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the propensity or ability of the UAE authorities to provide timely support. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely due to their current high level. The senior debt ratings of CBD's EMTN programme are equalised with CBD's IDRs, and are therefore subject to the same sensitivities.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

CBD's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation and consistent performance in recent years during challenging market conditions. The key constraints are the bank's high NPL ratio and adequate reserve coverage, particularly when also considering the bank's other problematic loans (loans past due over 90 days but not impaired (PDNI) and restructured loans). CBD's small niche franchise and the risks of operating largely in Dubai are also a constraint, although to a lesser extent.

CBD has delivered consistently healthy profitability, despite challenging, albeit improving, operating conditions. Its strong focus on banking to UAE family-owned business groups provides healthy margins and a low cost/income ratio (H113: 30%) versus peers also underpins operating profitability. In H113, a resumption of meaningful loan growth (up 8%) supported core earnings generation, and healthy pre-impairment operating profitability ensured a strong loss-absorption capacity.

Fitch remains cautious about asset quality. At end-H113 the absolute stock of impaired loans increased to AED3.3bn (end-2012:AED3bn); however impaired loans were broadly stable at 10.3% of total gross loans due to loan growth in the period. Fitch views the reserve coverage ratio as acceptable at 79% - although it is lower when also including other problematic loan exposures. At end-H113, PDNI and restructured loans amounted to a further 4.4% of total loans. Fitch believes that NPLs are now close to their peak and will likely improve from their current level in 2014 due to an improving operating environment.

As is typical in the region, the loan book is characterised by high sector and single borrower concentrations. A rise in lending to the government sector in 2012 and CBD's strong focus on family-owned groups exposes the bank to these specific sectors. Positively, direct lending to real estate is much lower than peers' but in Fitch's view, indirect exposure is higher.

At end-H113 the Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) was healthy at 18.8%, which compares well with that of peers. Fitch expects CBD to maintain its capital at around current levels, as growth in risk-weighted assets is compensated by sound internal capital generation. Strong FCC and regulatory ratios underpin the VR, although such levels are prudent given the bank's sensitivity to credit risk. CBD relies on its large customer deposit base for funding (end-H113: 84% of total non-equity funding), which is sourced mostly from corporate customers.

Funding developments in H113 were positive, with CBD raising USD500m of five-year conventional bonds under its USD2bn EMTN programme, as a means to diversify funding and improve asset and liability maturity mismatches. These notes are priced at 3.375% fixed rate and mature in May 2018. CBD subsequently partially prepaid AED1,500m (USD400m) of a subordinated term loan from the UAE Ministry of Finance, maturing in December 2016, with AED342m outstanding at end-H113.

Balance-sheet liquidity is acceptable, but the Fitch-calculated loans/deposits ratio has increased in recent years, and stood at a high 112% at end-H113. Liquidity risk is mitigated by adequate holdings of liquid assets (end-H113: about a quarter of total assets) and the short contractual maturity of a large portion of the bank's loan book (about a third of the loan book matures within one year).

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

A downgrade to CBD's VR would be likely if NPLs continue to rise or worsen beyond Fitch's expectations. Capital is likely to remain strong, but an upgrade to the VR would require significant and sustained improvement in asset quality, although Fitch sees this as unlikely in the near-term.

Established in 1969, CBD has a well-established corporate banking franchise in the UAE. The bank aims to capture market share in domestic corporate and retail banking, SME finance and Islamic banking to diversify its business and earnings. Listed on the Dubai Securities Market, CBD is 20%-owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is majority-owned by the government of Dubai. Several prominent business families also own stakes in the bank.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

VR affirmed at 'bb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'