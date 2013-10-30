(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 30
Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
CBD's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt ratings reflect
the extremely high probability that support is available to the bank from the
UAE authorities, if needed. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability
and willingness of the UAE Federal Authorities to support CBD given the bank's
systemic importance. Fitch also considers the authorities' strong track record
of support for the domestic banking system, particularly since the global
banking crisis, including the provision of significant liquidity support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's view of the propensity or ability of the UAE authorities to
provide timely support. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely due to their
current high level. The senior debt ratings of CBD's EMTN programme are
equalised with CBD's IDRs, and are therefore subject to the same sensitivities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
CBD's VR reflects the bank's strong capitalisation and consistent performance in
recent years during challenging market conditions. The key constraints are the
bank's high NPL ratio and adequate reserve coverage, particularly when also
considering the bank's other problematic loans (loans past due over 90 days but
not impaired (PDNI) and restructured loans). CBD's small niche franchise and
the risks of operating largely in Dubai are also a constraint, although to a
lesser extent.
CBD has delivered consistently healthy profitability, despite challenging,
albeit improving, operating conditions. Its strong focus on banking to UAE
family-owned business groups provides healthy margins and a low cost/income
ratio (H113: 30%) versus peers also underpins operating profitability. In H113,
a resumption of meaningful loan growth (up 8%) supported core earnings
generation, and healthy pre-impairment operating profitability ensured a strong
loss-absorption capacity.
Fitch remains cautious about asset quality. At end-H113 the absolute stock of
impaired loans increased to AED3.3bn (end-2012:AED3bn); however impaired loans
were broadly stable at 10.3% of total gross loans due to loan growth in the
period. Fitch views the reserve coverage ratio as acceptable at 79% - although
it is lower when also including other problematic loan exposures. At end-H113,
PDNI and restructured loans amounted to a further 4.4% of total loans. Fitch
believes that NPLs are now close to their peak and will likely improve from
their current level in 2014 due to an improving operating environment.
As is typical in the region, the loan book is characterised by high sector and
single borrower concentrations. A rise in lending to the government sector in
2012 and CBD's strong focus on family-owned groups exposes the bank to these
specific sectors. Positively, direct lending to real estate is much lower than
peers' but in Fitch's view, indirect exposure is higher.
At end-H113 the Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) was healthy at 18.8%, which
compares well with that of peers. Fitch expects CBD to maintain its capital at
around current levels, as growth in risk-weighted assets is compensated by sound
internal capital generation. Strong FCC and regulatory ratios underpin the VR,
although such levels are prudent given the bank's sensitivity to credit risk.
CBD relies on its large customer deposit base for funding (end-H113: 84% of
total non-equity funding), which is sourced mostly from corporate customers.
Funding developments in H113 were positive, with CBD raising USD500m of
five-year conventional bonds under its USD2bn EMTN programme, as a means to
diversify funding and improve asset and liability maturity mismatches. These
notes are priced at 3.375% fixed rate and mature in May 2018. CBD subsequently
partially prepaid AED1,500m (USD400m) of a subordinated term loan from the UAE
Ministry of Finance, maturing in December 2016, with AED342m outstanding at
end-H113.
Balance-sheet liquidity is acceptable, but the Fitch-calculated loans/deposits
ratio has increased in recent years, and stood at a high 112% at end-H113.
Liquidity risk is mitigated by adequate holdings of liquid assets (end-H113:
about a quarter of total assets) and the short contractual maturity of a large
portion of the bank's loan book (about a third of the loan book matures within
one year).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A downgrade to CBD's VR would be likely if NPLs continue to rise or worsen
beyond Fitch's expectations. Capital is likely to remain strong, but an upgrade
to the VR would require significant and sustained improvement in asset quality,
although Fitch sees this as unlikely in the near-term.
Established in 1969, CBD has a well-established corporate banking franchise in
the UAE. The bank aims to capture market share in domestic corporate and retail
banking, SME finance and Islamic banking to diversify its business and earnings.
Listed on the Dubai Securities Market, CBD is 20%-owned by the Investment
Corporation of Dubai, which is majority-owned by the government of Dubai.
Several prominent business families also own stakes in the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'