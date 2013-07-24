(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commercial Bank of
Kuwait's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
CB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability of
support being
provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed. Fitch's
assessment of support is
based on the financial strength of Kuwait (AA/Stable), CB's
importance within
the domestic banking system and the longstanding track record of
support by the
authorities for the Kuwaiti banking system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
CB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Kuwaiti authorities
to provide timely support to CB. However, Fitch notes the strong
history of
support provided by the Kuwaiti government for the banking
system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects the high concentrations in CB's loan and funding
profiles, and
high impairment charges that continue to impact overall levels
of profitability,
which are the result of a previously high risk appetite. The
rating also
considers CB's established domestic franchise, improving asset
quality
indicators following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable
liquidity and
capitalisation.
CB's profitability continues to be weak, with nearly all of its
pre-impairment
operating profit absorbed by high impairment charges in 2012 and
Q113. Fitch
expects overall profitability will remain under pressure in the
short term as
the bank restructures its loan portfolio, but will eventually
improve as
impairment charges normalise.
CB's asset quality indicators have significantly improved
following large
write-offs, with the NPL ratio declining to 2.8% at end-2012
(end-2011: 6.7%),
and reserve coverage improving to 169% (end-2011: 92%). CB
reported Tier 1 and
Fitch core capital ratios of 16.7% and 21.0%, respectively, at
end-2012, which
Fitch views as acceptable. However, capital is exposed to high
borrower and
sector concentrations within CB's loan portfolio, as well as a
large AFS
securities portfolio (most of which is regional equities, in
particular its
stake in Boubyan Bank).
CB benefits from a large and stable deposit base (73% of
non-equity funding at
end-2012), with significant funding support from
quasi-government deposits. The
bank's liquidity position is comfortable, with a Fitch
calculated loans/customer
deposits ratio of 98.9% at end-2012. Liquid assets comprising
cash, treasury
bonds, interbank placements and investment securities amounted
to 40% of total
assets at end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in
the domestic
operating environment, or further deterioration in the bank's
current loan
exposures or investment portfolio, if it had an impact on CB's
risk indicators
and eroded capital from its current level. Upside potential
would require more
diversification in the loan portfolio, normalised impairment
charges and a
return to healthy profitability.
CB is the fourth-largest bank in Kuwait by total assets, and
provides a wide
range of corporate and retail banking products to the local
market. At end-Q113,
CB's main shareholder was Al Sharq Holding, with a 23% stake.
The remaining
shares are widely held and are listed on the Kuwait Stock
Exchange.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai, U.A.E.
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.