(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Commerzbank AG's (CBK; A+/Negative/F1+) public sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with
a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5
(low risk), and
the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis,
which is currently 19.6%.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on CBK's IDR,
reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the proposed EU
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has
recently been approved
by the European Parliament and the Council of the European
Union. Fitch expects
the newly assigned IDR uplift of '2' to offset potential
negative rating actions
on CBK's IDR related to the weakening of state support.
Fitch modelled the credit risk of the portfolio using its 'Asset
Analysis
Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities'. In a
'AAA' scenario,
Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 3.5%, whereby the
stressed defaults
and recoveries are 4.1% and 14.6%, respectively.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 15% from 18%, which is
attributable to
an improvement of the programme's maturity mismatches and a
reduction of
negative carry.
However, with a weighted average life (WAL) of 6.5 years for the
Pfandbriefe and
five years for the assets, significant mismatch still persists.
This results in
temporary excess liquidity which, based on an assumed cash
reinvestment rate of
near zero, still creates negative carry.
CBK's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 90% of the cover assets are either
directly exposed
to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
As of 31 March 2014, CBK's EUR 2bn outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe were
secured by a EUR 2.4bn cover pool, resulting in nominal OC of
19.6%. Regarding
the cover pool composition, there has been an increase of export
finance claims
guaranteed by the German sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of CBK's public sector covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by six or
more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by the
IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; (iii) the OC
that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven
level of 15%; (iv)
the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
shortly available in
a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768 076 112
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.