FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank
AG's (CBK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+',
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of CBK are driven by its VR, which reflects CBK's
modest profitability,
solid asset quality in the core bank, progress in winding down
higher-risk
non-core legacy assets, adequate capitalisation and solid
funding and liquidity.
Fitch expects earnings to remain under pressure from a
challenging environment
and headwinds in cost management. The bank's revenues have been
negatively
affected by low interest rates, subdued client activity and high
loan impairment
charges (LIC) on shipping loans in 2016. The bank's reported
2016 pre-tax
profit, which included material one-off gains and costs, fell
more than 60% yoy
to EUR643m.
The operating profitability of the core customer segments
Private and Small
Business Customers (PSBC) and Corporate Clients (CC) has
weakened, but remains
adequate. We expect CBK to be able to generate sufficient
recurring income in
these segments despite ongoing pressure from low interest rates
and competition.
We believe that losses attributable to higher-risk legacy assets
have peaked,
but will remain a material drag on the bank's results. CBK
expects the legacy
assets accounted for in the Asset and Capital Recovery segment
to generate a
cumulative operating loss of about EUR1.1bn by 2020.
CBK's new strategic plan aims to streamline the bank's business
model and
increase digitalisation and the customer base. The plan includes
a gross
reduction of about 9,600 staff by 2020. We believe that the
strategy addresses
the bank's challenges, including those related to its modest
profitability.
However, we view the execution risk as high. The profitability
targets are
ambitious and contingent on CBK's ability to achieve its growth
objectives
without compromising margins, which will be challenging in the
competitive
domestic environment. Restructuring costs will lead to low and
volatile net
results until end-2018.
Asset quality in CBK's core segments is solid. The volume of
non-performing
loans (NPL) was EUR6.9bn at end-2016, of which about a quarter
related to
non-core legacy shipping and commercial real estate assets.
After a steady
decline over the past six years, the group's default portfolio
temporarily
increased at end-9M16, largely as a result of new individual
shipping defaults,
which have now been restructured. We estimate the NPL ratio at
about 3.4% at
end-2016 with reasonable provision coverage.
While further defaults in the shipping portfolio remain likely,
we expect the
core bank's NPLs to moderately decrease in the coming quarters.
The downside in
the bank's shipping portfolio is still material; however, in
view of the
significantly reduced outstanding exposure, we regard it as
manageable.
CBK's capitalisation and leverage are adequate. CBK reported a
fully loaded
end-2016 CET1 ratio of 12.3%, 30bp higher than at end-2015. At
this level, the
CET1 ratio is 155bp above the bank's fully phased-in SREP
requirement of 10.75%
(assuming an unchanged Pillar 2 requirement). Increase in
risk-weighted assets
(RWAs) and volatile other comprehensive income (OCI), mainly
driven by valuation
changes in the securities portfolio and pension liabilities,
resulted in a
volatile CET1 ratio during 2016.
We believe that the bank's CET1 ratio could remain volatile,
while internal
capital generation in 2017 and 2018 is likely to remain low due
to the
transformation and restructuring costs under the bank's
strategic plan. However,
we understand from management that the bank is targeting a CET1
ratio of at
least 12% during this transition period and above 13%
thereafter.
CBK's liquidity is sound and funding is balanced and stable. The
bank benefits
from its established domestic franchise that allows stable
access to a broad,
diversified and granular deposit base. CBK also has good access
to wholesale
funding. Reliance on unsecured wholesale funding is moderate as
about half of
CBK's capital market funding is in the form of covered bonds,
which have proved
to be a stable and inexpensive source of funding even in times
of stressed
markets.
CBK's 'plain vanilla' senior debt is rated in line with the
bank's IDRs.
Structured notes with embedded market risk (ISIN XS0590249222
and DE000CZ426G2)
are rated one notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR because they
benefit from
protection provided by the combined buffers of qualifying junior
and vanilla
senior debt (see DCR and Deposit Ratings below).
The short-term rating of Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc's
commercial paper
programme is equalised with CBK's Short-Term IDR. This reflects
our view of the
high likelihood that CBK would support its US commercial paper
programme, in
case of need.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CBK's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
our view that
following the implementation of the resolution legislation and
tools senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that CBK becomes non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by CBK are
notched down from CBK's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risks.
HT1 Funding GmbH's Tier 1 securities, which have a distributable
profit trigger,
are rated four notches below CBK's VR, comprising two notches
each for loss
severity and for non-performance risk.
Dresdner Funding Trust I's securities, which have a regulatory
capital ratio
trigger, are rated three notches below CBK's VR, comprising two
notches for loss
severity and one notch for non-performance risk. Dresdner
Funding Trust I has
always paid its coupons whereas CBK's legacy Tier 1 instruments
with a
distributable profit trigger have not, which is reflected in the
one-notch
difference.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
CBK's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) reflects Fitch's view
that the bank
has sufficient combined buffers of qualifying junior and vanilla
senior debt
that could be used to recapitalise it, restore its viability and
prevent default
on other "preferred" senior liabilities upon resolution. The
protection afforded
to "preferred" senior debt, deposits and derivative
counterparties by those
buffers means DCRs and Long-Term Deposit Ratings are each given
a one-notch
uplift above the Long-Term IDR to reflect these liabilities'
lower vulnerability
to default than vanilla senior debt.
CBK's Short-Term Deposit Rating is aligned with the bank's
Short-Term IDR, which
is the lower of the two options available at an 'A-' level. This
is because of
high uncertainty regarding the bank's likely balance sheet
composition upon
default and how a resolution scenario would affect short-term
depositors in
Germany, given the lack of precedent for favouring short term
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Upside to CBK's ratings is limited as an upgrade would require a
structural
improvement in the bank's earnings, which we believe is unlikely
as
profitability will be burdened by restructuring costs over the
next two years,
while revenue remains under pressure from low interest rates and
competition.
A significant improvement in profitability could result in an
upgrade, if the
bank maintains sound asset quality in its core portfolio and
achieves further
material progress in winding down the shipping portfolio.
CBK's ratings are also sensitive to the progress in the
implementation of the
bank's strategic plan. The ratings would come under pressure if
execution risks
materialise, which could lead to insufficient revenue
generation, significantly
higher restructuring costs or a loss in franchise.
The short-term rating of Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc's
commercial paper
programme is sensitive to changes to CBK's Short-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision to the SRF would
require a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While
not impossible,
this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CBK's debt ratings are sensitive to changes in CBK's VR, from
which they are
notched, or to a change in Fitch's assessment of the notes' loss
severity or
their relative non-performance risk.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The DCR, Deposit Ratings and rating of the structured notes with
embedded market
risk are primarily sensitive to changes in CBK's IDRs. They are
also sensitive
to the amount of subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers
relative to the
recapitalisation amount likely to be needed to restore the
bank's viability and
prevent default on more senior derivative obligations, deposits
and structured
notes with embedded market risk.
High short-term volatility or long-term inflation of RWAs as a
direct result of
the implementation of more stringent regulatory requirements
could materially
increase the debt buffer needed to recapitalise the bank upon
failure and
further justify the rating uplift.
The DCR, Deposit Ratings and rating of the structured notes with
embedded market
risk are also sensitive to increases in the bank's individual
pillar 2
regulatory requirements as we assume that these determine the
level to which the
bank would have to be recapitalised upon resolution.
Furthermore, the DCR, Deposit Ratings and rating of the
structured notes with
embedded market risk are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
regarding the
individual point of non-viability at which the regulator is
likely to require a
recapitalisation by way of bail-in of junior and standard senior
instruments.
Subsequent changes to the resolution regime, which may alter the
hierarchy of
the various instruments in resolution, could also trigger a
change in the DCR
and Deposit Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Commerzbank AG
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-(dcr)'
Long-Term Deposit rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-Term Deposit rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-Term rating: affirmed at
'F2'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791,
26157HAA6)):
affirmed at 'BBB'
Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation
certificates
(XS0097772965, 26156FAA1): affirmed at 'BB+'
HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): affirmed at
'BB'
