FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank
AG's (CBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt AG's (HF) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the
same time, Fitch
has upgraded CBK's Viability Rating (VR) and hybrid and
subordinated debt
ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
CBK's Long- and Short-term IDR, Support Rating (SR), and senior
debt ratings
reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large universal bank
in Germany
results in an extremely high probability of state support, as
indicated by a
Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. After the capital increase
in 2013, the
German government keeps its ownership in CBK through the
Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) at around 17%.
HF's support-driven ratings are at their SRF and reflect Fitch's
view of the
high likelihood of support from the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable),
particularly in view of HFs large size and outstanding issuance
in the
Pfandbrief market. Fitch expects that state support, if needed,
would be
forthcoming via CBK. Fitch's view of the likelihood of state
support reflects
HF's interconnectivity with its ultimate parent's
creditworthiness and its large
volume of issued German Pfandbriefe. HF has a letter of backing
(Patronatserklaerung) from CBK and a domination and profit and
loss transfer
agreement is in place with its direct owner, Commerzbank
Inlandsbanken Holding
GmbH (not rated), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBK.
The Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectation that the German
government will
continue to support large German banks, including CBK, as long
as the tools for
dealing with resolution of large international banks are not
fully developed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
Fitch's view on support is sensitive to developments within the
regulatory and
legal framework, particularly emanating from the European
Commission with regard
to bank support, bail-ins, centralised regulatory oversight and
adjustments to
deposit insurance schemes, and the developing attitude of the
German authorities
towards using these tools.
Fitch understands that there is broad political will in Germany,
supported by
all major parties, to move towards reducing the implicit state
support of
systemically important banks in the country at some point. In
addition, the
European Union discussion on the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism aspect of Banking Union are drawing
to a close, with
European Parliament votes scheduled for 1Q14 and representing
important steps to
curb systemic risks posed by the banking industry (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths',
'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Sovereign
Support for Banks
Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13' at www.fitchratings.com).
This follows
Germany's implementation of a Restructuring Act in 2011.
Although Fitch does not
expect to immediately remove support incorporated into some EU
bank ratings,
these developments highlight potential risks for CBK's IDR and
senior debt
ratings.
CBK's SRF would be revised down and its SR, IDRs and senior debt
ratings
downgraded if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support
has weakened
relative to its previous assessment. Given CBK's VR is 'bbb',
any support-driven
downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
would be limited
to four notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The upgrade of CBK's VR by one notch reflects the bank's
progress with its
extensive restructuring plans as well as Fitch's expectation
that the
profitability of CBK's core businesses should mildly improve.
Fitch views CBK's
profitability and asset quality and its risk appetite as
important rating
drivers. Fitch believes that the operating profit of the Private
Customers
segment should improve in 2014 from low levels, reflecting CBK's
growth in
mortgage lending and a benign environment for investment
products. In addition,
the upgrade is based on the assumption that CBK can stabilise
the operating
profit in its Mittelstandsbank segment, which caters for its
medium-sized
corporate customers.
In Fitch's view, CBK is now better positioned to protect its
franchise in a
competitive domestic market. However, its non-core assets (NCA)
still pose
downside risks. CBK's performance has been helped by the
favourable German
economy and notably the low number of corporate insolvencies in
Germany.
However, CBK is still exposed to concentration risks and
troubled European
markets, which have absorbed a substantial share of its profits
in recent years.
The VR is most sensitive to downside risks from non-core
commercial real estate,
especially in Spain, and its shipping portfolio, for which 2014
will be another
difficult year. Fitch expects that CBK would be able to absorb a
potential
deterioration of the asset quality in its core businesses. Fitch
notes that
further successful deleveraging of its NCA, specifically of its
exposure in
southern Europe and shipping loans, or a broader and structural
recovery of the
Southern European countries would further underpin CBK's higher
VR.
If the improvement of CBK's core businesses is delayed or fails,
most likely in
the form of falling revenues coupled with higher loan impairment
charges, which
are currently relatively low in the core businesses, Fitch could
reverse its
view on CBK's VR.
In this context, Fitch expects that the ECB's comprehensive
assessment of large
European banks' assets in 2014, including an extensive risk
assessment, asset
quality review and stress test, will not result in a material
capital shortfall
at CBK. Although only limited details of the actual test have
been reported,
Fitch has conducted some stress testing of CBK's phase in Basel
III CT1 ratio,
including assumptions about continued deleveraging of NCA, and
concludes that it
would take severe stressing, for example of CBK's shipping
portfolio, to push
the CT1 ratio below 8%. Fitch believes that such a scenario
cannot be fully
excluded but is not likely.
Fitch expects CBK's capitalisation and funding franchise to
remain stable. These
are moderately important rating drivers at this stage as CBK has
made
considerable progress in both areas over the past few years
compared with its
lagging performance in restoring profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch has upgraded CBK's and HF's Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities
as a result of
the upgrade of CBK's VR which is the anchor rating for these
instruments.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all
notched down
from CBK's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Because HF is in run down and has no VR, Fitch
views CBK's 'bbb'
VR as the initial source of anchor for HF's junior debt ratings,
given
Patronatserklaerung and the existence of a profit and loss
transfer agreement.
The Tier 1 instruments issued by Commerzbank Capital Funding
Trust II have been
upgraded to 'BBB-', one notch below CBK's new VR, because on 16
January 2014,
CBK reported that it was complying with a court ruling which
forced it to
elevate the trust preferred securities to the same Lower Tier II
capital class
as the silent partnership certificates of Dresdner Funding Trust
IV (Dresdner
IV), to give them the same senior liquidation preference as the
Dresdner IV
securities and remove the profit-dependent trigger while
maintaining the
securities' accrual of capital payments. Similar to Dresdner IV
the new
Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust II instruments reflect minimal
incremental
non-performance risk characteristics relative to CBK's VR (zero
notches) plus
one notch for loss severity.
The Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital, which have
a distributable
profit trigger, are rated four notches below CBK's VRs, two
notches each for
high loss severity and high non-performance risks. Dresdner
Funding Trust I,
Tier 1 securities which have a regulatory capital ratio trigger,
have been
upgraded to 'BB', three notches below CBK's new VR, two notches
for loss
severity and now only one notch for performance risk. In Fitch's
view, the fact
that Dresdner Funding Trust I has always paid its coupon whereas
Tier 1
instruments with a distributable profit trigger have not are
reflected in a
notch difference.
UT2 Funding plc securities are upper Tier 2 instruments and
notching for loss
severity (one notch) is lower than for the bank's Tier 1
securities (two
notches). However, they have higher non-performance risk (three
notches)
compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because coupon payments
are dependent on
profits in the profit and loss account.
Lower Tier 2 securities issued by CBK are rated one notch below
CBK's VR in
order to reflect higher loss severity compared to senior
unsecured debt
instruments (one notch).
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK and
associated SPVs are
primarily sensitive to any change in CBK's VR. In addition,
CBK's Capital
Funding Trust I securities would be upgraded if CBK decides to
restructure the
instruments and change the documentation to mirror the
documentation of CBK's
Capital Funding Trust II securities.
Fitch views CBK's 'bbb' VR as the initial source of support for
HF's
subordinated debt. The degree of notching relative to CBK's VR
reflects Fitch's
opinion that there is greater non-performance risk on HF's sub
debt than there
is on CBK's own subordinated debt (rated 'BBB-'). This is
because HF is in wind
down and its large size relative to CBK means a situation could
arise where
additional support for HF ultimately needs to be channelled from
federal
sources.
Under such circumstances, support for subordinated debt cannot
be assumed, given
the precedent in the EU for subordinated debt burden sharing.
The rating of the
subordinated debt is therefore sensitive to an increase in the
likelihood of
such an event occurring.
Fitch also notes that in 2012 CBK decided not to divest its
subsidiary Eurohypo,
now HF, but to run the company down. As a bank in wind-down, HF
is not a viable
entity.
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and EUROHYPO Capital Funding
Trust II were
upgraded in December 2013 to reflect that the trustee has made
forgone capital
payments to the holders of the trust preferred securities for
the years
2009-2012 in line with HF's agreement and that the trigger for
coupon payments
of the trust preferred securities has stopped being dependent on
sufficient
distributable profit in HF's unconsolidated German GAAP accounts
but essentially
"must"-payments as long as the profit and loss transfer
agreement exists. In
January, HF announced EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust LLC's
intention to redeem
the Company Class B Preferred Securities in whole on 24 February
2014.
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's ratings are sensitive
to the
termination of the profit and loss transfer agreement and to
changes of
Commerzbank's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of
CBK. The Short-term
rating of its Commercial Paper Programme is equalised with CBK's
IDR and
reflects the likelihood of systemic support. The Short-term
rating of the
commercial paper programme is sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in CBK's IDR.
HF's subsidiary Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.'s
(HFI) ratings are
in line with its 100% parent HF as the subsidiary benefits
indirectly from the
support provided to the parent, as well as having a
Patronatserklaerung from HF.
As a result the ratings sensitivities for HFI are the same as
those for HF.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Commerzbank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'upport Rating:
affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791):
upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'
Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: affirmed at
'F1+'
Hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank:
Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation
certificates
(XS0097772965): upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'.
Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust II (XS0248611047): upgraded to
'BBB-' from
'B+'
Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust I (DE000A0GPYR7): upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+'
UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): upgraded
to 'BB-' from
'B+'
HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+'
HF:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
HFI:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I/II preferred stock
(XS0169058012,
DE000A0DZJZ7): upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
