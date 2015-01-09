(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Negative Outlook and its Viability Rating at 'bbb'. At the same time Fitch has affirmed both Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG's (HF) and Erste Europaische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank Aktiengesellschaft in Luxemburg SA's (new EEPK) Long-term IDRs at 'A-' with Negative Outlooks and withdrawn its ratings on these banks for commercial reasons and because they are becoming less meaningful for the agency's coverage. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT CBK's Long- and Short-term IDR, Support Rating (SR), and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large universal bank in Germany results in an extremely high probability of state support, as indicated by a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. Following the dilution of its stake with the capital increase in 2013, the German government retains 17% ownership in CBK through the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin). The Negative Outlook on CBK's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of CBK can be achieved without excessively disrupting financial markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1 January 2016. These will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved, which in Fitch's view, increases the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT As CBK's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect sufficient upward momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities of its IDRs are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and SRM. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. The SRM will be in place in a year's time. This should all mean that CBK will be 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. The likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite CBK's systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects to downgrade CBK's Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that CBK's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR. Given CBK's VR is 'bbb', this would likely translate into a four-notch downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings and the Short-term IDR would be most likely downgraded to 'F2'. After a revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be primarily sensitive to the same factors as its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR Fitch views CBK's profitability and asset quality as important rating drivers. CBK's VR reflects the bank's progress with its extensive restructuring plans, especially the large reduction of non-performing non-core assets in the past 12 months, its improving profitability in the Private Customer business, albeit from very low levels, and improving capitalisation. CBK's non-core assets (NCA) still pose downside risks, but these are now mainly reduced to shipping loans whereas the downside risk from commercial real estate has become materially smaller. However, CBK is exposed to tail risk from troubled European sovereigns and markets, Russian exposure and conduct risks. In Fitch's view, CBK should be able to protect its franchise, especially in the Mittelstandsbank, in a competitive domestic market. Fitch believes that the operating profit of the Private Customers segment should continue to improve in 2015, reflecting CBK's growth in mortgage lending, stable expenses and a benign environment for lending in Germany which will keep loan impairment charges low. CBK's performance has been helped by the favourable German economy and notably the low number of corporate and individual insolvencies in Germany. Fitch believes that progress made in the Private Customer segment is partly due to the growth of CBK's mortgage portfolio and it understands that this growth is achieved without compromising underwriting standards or otherwise taking undue risks. Fitch expects CBK's capitalisation to improve further, albeit in small increments, and its funding franchise to remain stable. These are moderately important rating drivers at this stage as CBK has made considerable progress in both areas over the past few years compared with its lagging performance in restoring profitability. Fitch sees a potential upgrade of the VR during the next 12 to 18 months driven by a positive trend in profitability and capital. However, this does not translate into a higher rating at this stage because of uncertainty around what extent CBK can continue on this path in a deteriorating operating environment, especially in the eurozone and in light of a slowdown in Germany and political risks in Russia. Upside potential of CBK's VR depends on further deleveraging of its NCA, specifically of its exposure in southern Europe and shipping loans, or a broader and structural recovery of the southern European countries. Both is unlikely to happen in the next six months, but over 12-18 months downside risks could become more marginal and support the positive momentum of CBK's expected progress with its profitability and capitalisation. Downside VR sensitivity stems mainly from CBK's shipping portfolio, for which 2015 will be another difficult year, especially when the so far incremental continuous deterioration in specific ship classes is replaced by the reduction of the economic life of large parts of the portfolio, driven by their technical obsolescence. At the same time, Fitch believes that CBK is able to absorb a potential cyclical deterioration of the asset quality in its core businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES HF's support-driven ratings are at their SRF and reflect Fitch's view of the high likelihood of support from the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable), particularly in view of HFs large size and outstanding issuance in the Pfandbrief market. Fitch expects that state support, if needed, would be forthcoming via CBK. Fitch's view of the likelihood of state support reflects HF's interconnectivity with its ultimate parent's creditworthiness and its large volume of issued German Pfandbriefe. HF's balance sheet is being run down to a much more manageable size for CBK. HF has a declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerung) from CBK and a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement is in place with its direct owner, Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBK. New EEPK's ratings are based on our view that CBK's propensity to support this subsidiary is very strong due to a declaration of backing for new EEPK (Patronatserklaerung) and Fitch's opinion that failure to provide support would be highly damaging from a reputational perspective. Because we are withdrawing both banks' ratings, there is no Outlook or sensitivities for either banks' ratings. Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBK. The Short-term rating of its Commercial Paper Programme is equalised with CBK's IDR and reflects the likelihood of systemic support. The Short-term rating of the commercial paper programme is sensitive to the same sovereign support factors that are likely to result in a downgrade of CBK's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Fitch has affirmed CBK's and HF's Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities. Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all notched down from CBK's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Fitch also takes CBK's 'bbb' VR as the initial anchor for HF's junior debt ratings, given the Patronatserklaerung and profit and loss transfer agreement. Dresdner Funding Trust IV's (Dresdner IV) subordinated notes are rated one notch below CBK's VR to reflect minimal incremental non-performance risk characteristics relative to CBK's VR (zero notches) plus one notch for loss severity. CBK's legacy Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital, which have a distributable profit trigger, are rated four notches below CBK's VRs, two notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance risks. Dresdner Funding Trust I's Tier 1 securities, which have a regulatory capital ratio trigger, are rated three notches below CBK's VR, two notches for loss severity and one notch for performance risk. Dresdner Funding Trust I has always paid its coupon whereas Tier 1 instruments with a distributable profit trigger have not, which is reflected in a one-notch difference. UT2 Funding plc securities are legacy upper Tier 2 instruments and Fitch applies lower notching for loss severity (one notch) to these than to the bank's legacy Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have higher non-performance risk (three notches) compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because coupon payments are dependent on profits in the profit and loss account. Other subordinated debt securities issued by CBK are rated one notch below CBK's VR in order to reflect higher loss severity than senior unsecured debt instruments. CBK's 'bbb' VR is the initial anchor for HF's subordinated debt. However, Fitch rates these three notches below CBK's own subordinated debt to reflect the potential that, given its still large size relative to its parent, resolving a viability problem arising at HF could require write-down of subordinated debt, for example if state support was needed. Given that in 2012 CBK decided to wind down HF, the bank is no longer a viable entity. EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II trust preferred securities' rating reflects their "must-pay" terms as long as the profit and loss transfer agreement exists. Their subordination and the ultimate source of coupon payments is CBK warrant a rating below CBK's Tier I instruments, in Fitch's view. The ratings actions are as follows: Commerzbank AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791): affirmed at 'BBB-' Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+' Hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank: Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation certificates (XS0097772965): affirmed at 'BB' UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): affirmed at 'BB-' HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): affirmed at 'BB-' HF: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' and withdrawn Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-' and withdrawn New EEPK: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II preferred stock (DE000A0DZJZ7): affirmed at 'BB-' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 76 80 76 242 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 